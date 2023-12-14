How Fred Warner could make 49ers history this season

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is having one of the best seasons of his NFL career, and with his game-sealing interception Sunday, he’s on his way to making 49ers history.

With one more interception, the former BYU Cougar could set the team’s single-season record for most interceptions by a non-defensive back, according to NBC Sports.

His interception Sunday against Seattle was his fourth of the season, tying him with former linebackers Jim Fahnhorst, Keena Turner and Frank Nunley for the record.

Warner has four more games to tally one more interception. The 49ers still have games against the:



Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore Ravens.

Washington Commanders.

Los Angeles Rams.

The Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell has thrown 14 interceptions so far this season and is tied with the Bills’ Josh Allen for the most in the league, according to the NFL.

What did Fred Warner say about his interception against the Seahawks?

On a critical fourth-and-long for the Seahawks in the final minutes of the game, defensive end Chase Young hit quarterback Drew Lock’s hand as he was releasing the ball. Warner was able to get his hands on the underthrown pass.

As Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tried to tackle Warner, the linebacker pitched it to fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who ultimately was brought down around the 30-yard line.

But things got chippy after Warner’s lateral.

Metcalf slammed Warner to the ground, despite Warner no longer having possession of the ball. The linebacker then shoved the receiver in the back of the head, which led to Metcalf getting in Warner’s face and grabbing his facemask.

“What happened, what happened, you know what I’m saying?” he said Tuesday on “The Warner House” podcast he hosts with his wife, Sydney Hightower Warner. “People gotta keep their cool out there. We’re playing football. ... It gets chippy out there.”

Rather than reveling in his interception, the six-year veteran elected to focus the podcast’s discussion on how the lateral was a lapse in judgement.

“Yes, the lateral’s funny, it’s cool,” he said. “But at that moment, it just wasn’t necessary ... like anything could have happened. If I would have threw that and Dre drops it, then they fall on it ... things could have went badly.”

Is Fred Warner having his best season?

Warner leads the 49ers in interceptions and tackles this season, according to Fox Sports. This year is also his sixth consecutive 100-plus tackle season, the most by a 49er, per NBC Sports.

He is averaging 8.2 tackles per game and is on track to tie his career-best 137 tackles that he set in 2021, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN, in 2023, Warner has:



Four interceptions.

Three forced fumbles.

Two sacks.

107 tackles.

The 49ers play the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m. MST.