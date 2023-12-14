Video: Watch what high school was like in the ’90s before smartphones

Footage of a crowded high school hallway in the 1990s was posted to X on Dec. 9, and has received over 180,000 views. This video marks a nostalgic trend that’s inspired entire TikTok accounts to post videos of high school classrooms, cafeterias and hallways from different eras.

High school in the 1990s before social media pic.twitter.com/2JdgWsIbPg — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) December 9, 2023

One comment reacted by saying, “Wow....people talking and interacting with each other! What a good time to live.”

Another said, “Is it krazy I rather be around in the 90s?”

Dumb phones may be making a come-back

If these videos of high schoolers walking around without a phone make you nostalgic for your own pre-phone days, or jealous that pre-phone days even existed, don’t lose hope. A trend of going phone-less seems to be growing among Gen Z.

“Dumb phone” influencer Jose Briones said, “I think you can see it with certain Gen Z populations — they’re tired of the screens.” He added, “They don’t know what is going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

2022 was a hopeful year for the flip phone, since around 80% of sales came from developing countries, per CNBC, However, among the countries with increased flip phone sales is the U.S., “as a contingency of young people ... revert back to dumb or minimalist phones,”

HMD Global (the company that makes and sells Nokia phones) sold “tens of thousands” of basic texter phones a month in the United States in 2022 — a number that had risen since previous years, per Euro News.