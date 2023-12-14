High school boys basketball: Timpanogos tops Bountiful in close battle to remain undefeated

In a game that was close throughout, Timpanogos ultimately came away victorious, defeating visiting Bountiful 54-48 on Thursday.

“I am extremely excited for our guys. Our guys always stay together, love each other and play together. They had the heart of a champion tonight and it showed. We knew it was going to be a battle and Bountiful has probably been our biggest test to date,” said Timpanogos head coach Golden Ingle.

It was a close and physical game throughout, although Timpanogos led for the majority of it.

Timpanogos was led in scoring by Jack Johnson and Jaxen McCuistion, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

For the visiting Bountiful side, Carson Smith had a stellar night by netting 22 points in the losing effort.

Timpanogos got off to a fast start and led after the first quarter, 16-12. Bountiful was able to stay right with Timpanogos, turning the tables a little, and the teams eventually went into halftime knotted at 26.

The home side started the second half on a 6-0 run before Smith hit a 3-pointer for Bountiful to stop the bleeding.

Timpanogos was able to pull away late in the fourth quarter thanks to some stellar defensive stops and clutch shooting.

Up seven with two minutes to play, Timpanogos’ Luke Livingston hit a dagger 3, putting his team up by double digits and sealing the victory.

Bountiful made the game interesting in the dying moments but it proved to be too little too late.

“We haven’t really had a whole lot of practice time. We’ve played nine games already and not very many teams have played that much. We’re looking forward to getting some practice time in and working on our offensive execution. Our offense has been our defense so far this season so that’s what we’ve been focused on,” said Ingle.

With the victory, Timpanogos continues its incredible start to the season, improving to 9-0. Bountiful, meanwhile, moved to 4-2 with the loss.

