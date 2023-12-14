High school boys basketball: Thursday night roundup

Region 20

The Panguitch Bobcats (8-1) crushed the Bryce Valley Mustangs (2-4) with a 60-17 victory. Remme Chappell led the Bobcats with 17 points, including a 3-pointer, while Zaren Roberts led the Mustangs with 7 points. The Bobcats commanded the game in the second quarter, scoring 18 points for a 33-12 halftime lead. Panguitch surrendered only 5 second-half points for the win.

The Piute Thunderbirds (5-1) delivered a 62-52 victory against Region 20 foe Valley Buffaloes (5-3). Jaxon Westwood and Kole Westwood led the Thunderbirds, each tallying 17 points, while Johnny Cox led the Buffaloes’ effort with 13 points.

Nonregion

The Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders (1-3) marked their first win of the season with a 69-42 victory over the Telos Titans (0-7) who still seek their first win. Andre Loya and Jaxon Moody led the charge for the Marauders, scoring 26 and 22 points respectively, including two 3-pointers each. The Marauders pulled away decisively in the third quarter, outscoring Telos 22-12 to strengthen their lead.

Idaho’s Eagle Mustangs Eagle got a 63-54 victory over the Roy Royals. Key players for the Mustangs were Miguel Taylor scoring 17 points, along with a 3-pointer, and Cal Hush who accounted for 16 points. Russell Gibson and Cole Pugh also contributed with 8 and 7 points, each securing a 3-pointer. Dahlen Pontius led the Royals scoring charge with 13 points, followed by Corben Schuffenhauer and Bronson Belnap, both recording 11 points. Colby Frokjer added 9 points, including a 3-pointer. Roy falls to 1-4 on the season in the loss.

the Wayne Badgers (4-4) overpowered the Green River Pirates (3-3) in a 65-39 win. Jake Batty led the Badgers with 20 points, while Luis Hernandez scored 11 points for the Pirates, including a 3-pointer. The Badgers seized control in the second quarter tallying 22 points which put them ahead 37-19 at halftime.

The Cedar City Reds (1-7) narrowly defeated Nevada’s Slam Academy Bulls, with a final score of 79-76. Landon Kreitzer led the Reds with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Easton Albrecht and Tate Stubbs also made significant contributions with 17 and 15 points respectively. In contrast, the Bulls’ Andre Cade was the game’s top scorer with 31 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the Bulls’ comeback in the fourth quarter, the Reds managed to hold their lead and secure their first victory of the season.

The Sky View Bobcats (4-4) clung to a narrow 46-44 victory over Idaho’s Shelly in the Preston Classic Tournament. Liam Guthrie led the Bobcats with a total of 17 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Bryton Williams who contributed 10 points. The game took a turn in the third quarter, where Shelley rallied for 18 points, but the Bobcats managed to hold onto their lead in the fourth for the win.

The Cottonwood Colts (5-3) edged out the Snow Canyon Warriors (3-1) in a 59-54 overtime win. The Colts’ John Rosevear and Luke Park led as they recorded 18 and 14 points respectively, with Rosevear netting three 3-pointers. The Warriors fought with Owen Iloa and Reggie MacKay leading their scoring effort, delivering 18 and 13 points respectively, while MacKay contributed three 3-pointers. The game turned in the Colts’ favor during the overtime period, where they outscored the Warriors 6-1 for the win.

The undefeated Green Canyon Wolves (8-0) maintained their winning streak with a dominant 65-43 victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (3-3). Layker Ward led the Wolves with an impressive 23 points, which included five 3-pointers, while Matthew Peterson led the scoring effort for the Golden Eagles with 14 points, including one from beyond the arc. The Wolves extended their lead in the third quarter, netting 20 points, further distancing themselves from the Golden Eagles.

The Riverton Silverwolves (3-1) defeated the Payson Lions (2-4) with a final score of 79-62 inthe Coach Walker Holiday Classic. Vaughn Johnson led the scoring for the Silverwolves with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Evan Berrett and Kaden Allred were also key players, contributing 15 and 14 points respectively. For the Lions, Kamika Wesley put up an impressive 26 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite a strong first quarter by the Lions, the Silverwolves’ outscored Payson 23-11 in the second quarter for a 40-30 halftime lead, which Riverton held through the second half.

The Milford Tigers (4-3) clinched a 49-41 home victory against the Parowan Rams (3-5). For the Tigers, the top scorer was Sadler Barnes who had 19 points with four 3-pointers. For the Rams, Hunter Bettridge led with 14 points.

Rockwell Marshals (6-4) successfully defended their home and secured a 68-54 win over the Waterford Ravens (2-5). Kaysen Rife had a standout offensive performance for the Marshals, scoring a game-high 26 points, including six from the beyond the arc, while Roman Haueter chipped in with 23 points. On the other hand, Preston Jenkins was the leading scorer for the Ravens, netting 16 points.

The Orem Tigers (4-1) secured a narrow 55-53 win against the Dixie Flyers (5-1) with a score of 55-53. Chance Dastrup led the Tigers with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while Tate Robinson supported with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. For the Flyers, Kyle Lemke scored the highest with 16 points. The game was tightly contested, but the Tigers took the lead in the last quarter with a 19-point surge securing their victory.

The Rich Rebels (2-2) defeated Wyoming’s Cokeville with a final score of 53-44. Ridge Lundgren was the highest scorer for the Rebels, securing 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Carter Hoffman supported the scoring effort with 11 points, and Jaden Cornia put forward a valuable contribution of 10 points. The Rebels solidified their victory in the final quarter, pouring in 12 points to secure their win against Cokeville.

The Kanab Cowboys (4-3) defeated the Delta Rabbits (3-3) with a final score of 68-56. Cash Mortensen was the top scorer for the Cowboys with 23 points, aided by four successful three-point attempts. Kale Glover added another 18 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Rabbits, Cai Henderson put up an impressive 35 points, which included seven 3-pointers.

The Ogden Tigers (7-1) got a dominant 80-52 win over the Granger Lancers (1-5). Stockton Marriott and Bingham Call were the top scorers for the Tigers, each contributing 19 points, while Daudi Aweyso netted 21 points, including two 3-pointers, for the Lancers. A decisive third quarter from the Tigers, in which they scored 26 points and widened the gap and held their lead for the win.

The American Fork Cavemen (6-2) handily beat the Syracuse Titans (4-3) 72-59. American Fork’s Tiger Cuff scored 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. On the Titans’ side, Terik Hamblin led the scoring with 17 points, which included three 3-pointers. While the Titans made a strong push in the final quarter with 27 points, the Cavemen’s early lead secured their win.

The undefeated Timpanogos Timberwolves (9-0) overpowered the Bountiful Redhawks (4-3) with a final score of 54-48. Jack Johnson led the Timberwolves with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, supported by Jaxen McCuistion who contributed 13 points with three 3-pointers. For the Redhawks, Carson Smith had a standout performance with 22 points, including two from the beyond the arc.

The Pinnacle Panthers (2-3) defeated the Escalante Moquis (3-5) 61-52. Cole Barton gave a strong performance for the Panthers, scoring 37 points. Jaken Cottam scored the highest for the Moquis, contributing 19 points, including two shots from beyond the arc. From the second half, the Panthers managed to maintain their lead, solidifying their win over the Moquis.

The Logan Grizzlies (6-0) maintained their undefeated record with a 62-51 victory over the Westlake Thunder (2-5) in the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. For the Grizzlies, Jalen Argyle and Jordan Child led the scoreboard with 22 and 18 points respectively, paving the way for the win. From the Thunder’s side, Graydin Anderson came up strong with 20 points, including two from beyond the arc. Despite the Thunder’s best efforts at a comeback in the third quarter, the Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth, securing their victory with a 25-point surge.

The Desert Hills Thunder (4-3) narrowly defeated the Spanish Fork Dons (2-5) with a final score of 63-62. For the Thunder, Ben Chase and Eli Allred were the top scorers with an equal contribution of 20 points each. From the Dons, Aaron Dunn put up 16 points and Ethan Beckstead followed with 14 points. The standout performance in the third quarter by the Thunder, scoring 25 points, turned the game in their favor.

Wyoming’s Rock Springs Tigers outplayed the Uintah Utes (3-4) with a final score of 59-51 in the Green River Tournament. For the Tigers, Jevon Newman led the scoring with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, for the Utes, Dauson Gardiner emerged as the top scorer with 19 points, three of which were from beyond the arc. Despite a 20 point third-quarter surge from the Utes, the Tigers preserved their lead, thanks to consistent scoring in all four quarters.

The Ridgeline RiverHawks (5-1) got a strong 72-46 win in the Coach Walker Holiday Classic agaisnt the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. Jagger Francom was the top scorer for the RiverHawks, putting up 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Carson Cox and Khyson Buchmiller also had significant contributions with 16 points each. For the Mustangs, Luke Johnson was the leading scorer with 18 points. Despite a strong second quarter by the Mustangs, the RiverHawks dominated the game, especially in the third quarter where they outscored the Mustangs 24-13.

