High school girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Region 12

The Emery Spartans (6-4) claimed a significant victory over the Delta Rabbits (4-5) with a final score of 65-35. The Spartans displayed a solid performance throughout all quarters, leading to this comfortable win. For the Spartans, Aliya Lester was the star player scoring 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kenadie Maughan added 15 points and Katelyn Nielson contributed 14 points to the Spartan’s score. Ebony Dodoo was the top scorer for the Rabbits with 13 points, which included two 3-pointers.

The Canyon View Falcons (2-5) secured a 55-40 win against the North Sanpete Hawks (5-5). The Hawks started strong with a slight lead in the first quarter, however, the Falcons picked up steam in the second quarter, establishing a lead that they managed to maintain for the rest of the game. For the Hawks, Jessica Applegarth was the highest scorer, contributing 19 points, including one 3-pointer, and securing 9 rebounds.

The Richfield Wildcats (6-3) achieved a solid victory over the Manti Templars (4-5) with a final score of 55-32. The Wildcats had a strong start in the first quarter and maintained momentum throughout the game, leading to their decisive win. Abbee Albrecht was the lead scorer for the Wildcats with an outstanding 24 points. Hallie Janes and Jordyn Bagley also made significant contributions with 9 points (including three 3-pointers) and 8 points (including two 3-pointers) respectively. For the Templars, June Olsen scored the most points with 10, including one 3-pointer, while Brooklyn Olson provided support with 9 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 17

The American Heritage Patriots (6-3) emerged victorious against the American Leadership Eagles (4-4) with a score of 65-48. The Patriots took control of the game in the third quarter and maintained their lead, winning by a notable margin. For the Patriots, Ellie Reed led the team in scoring with an impressive 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Afton Torgerson followed with a significant contribution of 15 points, which included three 3-pointers. On the Eagles’ side, Kaytlynn Elswood was the highest scorer with 13 points, 12 of which came from 3-pointers, while Ali Decker and Zuri Smith also contributed with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Draper APA Eagles (6-3) overpowered the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-5) with a resounding score of 86-18. The Eagles soared high from the first quarter, with an overwhelming performance that continued through the game. Aaliyah Baldwin was the highest scorer for the Eagles, accumulating an impressive 30 points, including six 3-pointers. Samantha Kartchner and Jazmin Moctezuma also played crucial roles, contributing 22 and 19 points respectively. On the side of the Winged Lions, Zakrie Smith and Frances Hodson led the scoring with 5 points each.

Nonregion

The Pinnacle Panthers (5-2) secured a 46-42 victory over Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders (0-2) in a thrilling match played at Pinnacle High School. The Panthers managed to build a decisive lead in the second quarter, but a strong comeback attempt from the Marauders in the third quarter kept the game competitive. For the Panthers, Heather Kerr scored 23 points and Jostyn McLean added 20, while Arikah J of the Marauders led her team with 23 points, including four 3-pointers.

In a dominant display, the Box Elder Bees (2-2) overpowered the Valencia, Calif. Vikings with a considerable margin in the final score of 59-19, played in Orlando, Fla. Jaylee Chappell led the Bees’ scoring spree with 14 points, followed by Kamri Andersen with 11 points, while Kaydence Barber contributed with eight points, including two made 3-pointers.

The Rich Rebels (2-2) prevailed 57-51 against the visiting Rebels from Cokeville, Wyo. Rich’s strong performance in the second and fourth quarters provided the edge to win. Violett Taylor spearheaded the Rich attack with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Cokeville side, A. Barnes recorded 16 points, and T. Dayton contributed 12 points along with two 3-pointers.

In the Panther Winter Classic, the Grand Red Devils (3-1) outscored the Merit Academy Knights (0-6) with a 71-34 victory. A strong performance from the Red Devils in the third quarter sealed the game’s outcome. Cadence Kasprick was the top scorer for the Red Devils, recording 23 points, while Ainsleigh Kasprick added 17 points. For the Knights, Liz Diaz scored 12 points and both Stella Sutherland and Malyssa Moore tallied nine points each.

The Fremont Silverwolves (5-3) earned a convincing 57-33 win over the Bear River Bears (2-5). Abigail Christensen was the top scorer from the Silverwolves with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. The game had balanced scoring from other Silverwolves’ players which contributed to their solid victory. On the Bears’ side, Aubree Fry put up 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and Angelie Delgado followed with 10 points.

The Spanish Fork Dons (6-3) notched a victory over the Farmington Phoenix (0-6) with a final score of 28-17 at Farmington. After a strong initial quarter from the Phoenix, the Dons recovered, outpacing their opponents in the third quarter. Dons’ Gracyn Cook led the scoring with 12 points, while Jazmin Spence was the top scorer for the Phoenix with seven points, including a 3-pointer.

In a closely contested game in the Flaming Gorge Classic, the Manila Mustangs (7-2) edged past Cheyenne, Wyo. with a 50-47 victory. The third quarter saw the Mustangs gaining a lead that proved decisive. For the Mustangs, Kassali Wall scored 14 points, featuring three 3-pointers, whereas Abby Schofield added an additional 10 points to the victorious tally.

The Grantsville Cowboys (7-1) managed to secure a 47-41 win over the North Fremont, Idaho Huskies in a match played at the Sugar-Salem Shootout in Sugar City, Idaho. Avery Allred was the standout player for the Cowboys, scoring 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Baylee Lowder also made a significant contribution to the Cowboys’ tally with 11 points. For the Huskies, J. Richardson emerged as the top performer, scoring 12 points.

The Panguitch Bobcats (6-2) overpowered the Duchesne Eagles (6-2) with an impressive score of 82-65. This win came largely due to remarkable performances from Tabetha Henrie, leading the score for the Bobcats with an astounding 35 points, and Mallory Henrie adding another substantial 20 points. On the Eagles’ side, Kira Grant scored 19 points and Taesha Moat contributed 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (3-2) outpaced the Highland Rams (0-4) with a final score of 68-27. The Riverhawks dominated from the first quarter, leaving the Rams struggling to close the gap. Emilee Skinner led the Riverhawks scoring spree with 31 points, including two 3-pointers, and was well-supported by Elise Livingston with 11 points. For the Rams, Danae Asiata stood out, scoring nine points, including a 3-pointer.

The Morgan Trojans (1-8) were able to secure their first win of the season, overcoming the Stansbury Stallions (0-5) with a resounding score of 44-18. The Trojans seized control of the game from the first quarter and never looked back. Leading the Trojans, Eva Birkeland scored a remarkable 18 points, which included three 3-pointers. Morgan had very balanced scoring, with 11 different players finding the bottom of the net. On the Stallions’ side, Halley McGee was the top scorer managing 5 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Davis Darts (7-0) preserved their winning streak with a decisive 48-34 victory over the American Fork Cavemen (4-5). The Darts extended their initial lead in the third quarter, securing a comfortable margin. Calli Condi put up a fight for the Cavemen, scoring 21 points with seven 3-pointers, while Kendra Kitchen led the Darts with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, and T’maea Eteuati added 13 points to the winning tally.

The Ben Lomond Scots (4-5) soundly defeated the Maeser Prep Lions (1-8) with a final score of 68-29. The Scots showed their dominance, particularly in the third quarter, creating a lead that the Lions were unable to overcome. Jazzy Tinajero displayed an impressive play for the Scots, scoring 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Aniyah Gomez and Anahi Flores Gomez also contributed heavily with 11 and 10 points respectively. Patricia Keeley was the top scorer for the Lions, scoring 10 points, with two made 3-pointers.

The Milford Tigers (4-3) won over the Parowan Rams (1-6) with a score of 56-36. The Tigers took an early lead in the first quarter and maintained it throughout the game, resulting in a solid victory. Tayleah Spaulding was the top scorer for the Tigers, securing 17 points including one 3-pointer. Paizlee Florence and Kiley Fisher also both contributed 13 points each. On the Rams’ side, Bella Robinson had a remarkable performance with 29 points, nine of came from 3-pointers.

The Skyline Eagles (2-7) bested the Viewmont Vikings (4-4) in an away game, with a final score of 51-41. The Eagles’ defensive performance in the second quarter helped secure their victory. Lauren Johnson was the top scorer for the Eagles with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Cami Groberg and Leelu Bare also made significant contributions with 13 points each. On the Vikings’ side, Mary Carr led the scoring with 12 points while also contributing 12 rebounds.

The Sky View Bobcats (4-2) triumphed over the Pine View Panthers (2-6) with a score of 44-27. The Bobcats’ victory was led by Makena Smart, who scored a notable 14 points for the team. Kaitlyn Schumann and Claire Fischer also contributed significantly with 6 points each. On the Panthers’ side, Reese Gustin led the team’s scoring with 7 points. The Bobcats doubled up Pine View in the lead quarter to propel them to victory.

The Whitehorse Raiders (4-3) earned a dominant 67-38 win against the San Juan Broncos (2-7). For the Raiders, Heidi Clark had 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Shunbaah Begay and Lamyia Benally also added to the score with 11 and 10 points respectively. Synessa Atcitty was the highest scorer for the Broncos with 11 points, including one 3-pointer.

The undefeated Clearfield Falcons (6-0) dominated over the Weber Warriors (3-6) with a comprehensive score of 61-25. From the start, the Falcons displayed dominance, building a strong lead in the first quarter and extending it throughout the match. The Falcons’ standout player was Nevea Cordova who scored 16 points, alongside five rebounds, one assist and five blocks. Izzy Wyaskett also made a significant contribution with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and six blocks. For the Warriors, Logyn Howell was the top scorer with 6 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Corner Canyon Chargers (6-2) soundly defeated the Northridge Knights (4-3) 65-27. Maia Rhay led the scoring for the Chargers, putting up 23 points, including two 3-pointers. Following close behind was Elina Mortensen with 18 points. On the Knights’ side, Kaylee Hess managed to score 10 points, but unfortunately, the overall performance of the team wasn’t enough to keep pace with the dominant Chargers. The Chargers’ strong start set the tone for the match, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and establishing a lead that the Knights couldn’t overcome.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (6-2) edged out the Alta Hawks (6-2) with a final score of 57-52. The Vikings, sparked by a strong fourth quarter performance, secured the victory. Amber Cook turned in a phenomenal performance for the Vikings, scoring 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Tabi Clark also contributed notably with 13 points. On the Hawks’ side, Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu led with 17 points, while Aolele Liava’a and Maya Mishmash added 10 and 9 points respectively. Pleasant Grove found itself down six points entering the fourth quarter, until they outscored Alta by 11 to claim the victory.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (6-1) defeated the Green Canyon Wolves (5-2), with a final score of 61-43. The Warriors were able to take the lead thanks to a dominant second quarter and maintain it throughout the game. With an impressive performance, Olivia Hamlin led the scoring for the Warriors with a striking 26 points, including one 3-pointer. Joey Jensen and Chaylee Andrews also contributed markedly, each scoring 10 points. For the Wolves, Janalynn Blotter was the top scorer with 18 points, which included three 3-pointers, followed by Marissa Best with 12 points.

The Lehi Pioneers (4-2) beat the Hurricane Tigers (6-2) with a final score of 54-42. The Pioneers demonstrated consistency and good form throughout the game, amassing their advantage over the four quarters. For the Pioneers, Addy Scrivner was the leading scorer, collecting an impressive 16 points. Both Sammi Love and Ellie Hill contributed 9 points each, including one 3-pointer. On the Tigers’ side, Whitney Esplin led the scoring with 13 points, which included four 3-pointers.

The South Summit Wildcats (6-1) convincingly defeated the Logan Grizzlies (1-9) with a score of 67-17. The Wildcats held off the Grizzlies particularly in the second quarter, establishing a dominant lead. For the Wildcats, Emma Broadbent scored 15 points and Mariah Bowen contributed 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Ashanti Gunnell was the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 6 points, all of which were from 3-pointers.

The Skyridge Falcons (6-1) defeated the Herriman Mustangs (3-3) with a score of 59-44. The Falcons maintained a steady performance throughout all quarters, helping them secure the win. The top scorer for the Falcons was Shae Toole, who produced an outstanding performance with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. On the side of the Mustangs, Brittea Byrqe led the scores with 15 points while Faith Fairbanks contributed 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Layton Christian Eagles (5-5) managed to secure a 53-40 victory over the Ogden Tigers (3-5) in the Sugar-Salem Shootout. Asmin Tanhan was the leading point scorer for the Eagles, contributing 18 points, including one 3-pointer. Penelope Arroyo was also instrumental in this win, scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers. For the Tigers, Ruth Larsen led the scoring with 12 points. Despite the Tigers’ attempt at a comeback in the second and third quarters, the Eagles widened the gap in the final quarter, ultimately ensuring their win.

The Tabiona Tigers (5-0) maintained their undefeated streak by scoring a win in the Panther Winter Classic over the Escalante Moquis (2-2) with a final score of 54-25. The Tigers started strong and kept their pace throughout all quarters. Maycee Rhoades led the scoring for the Tigers with 14 points, followed by Sicily Fabrizio who added 9 points, including one 3-pointer. On the Moquis’ side, Mazee Dunton was the leading scorer, collecting 14 points, which included one 3-pointer.

