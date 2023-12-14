Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 114: Inside the numbers

PORTLAND — With a 122-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, the Utah Jazz have put together back-to-back wins for just the third time this season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: The Jazz defense had such a collectively good game. There was one point in the game that the Trail Blazers were shooting 50% from 3 and the Jazz were still winning because they weren’t allowing Portland to take anything other than contested 3-pointers.

Eventually the Blazers started to miss shots and the Jazz still maintained a great defense, holding Portland to just 34 points in the paint through the first three quarters.

Worst performance: Shaedon Sharpe went into Thursday night averaging 18.8 points per game but scored just four points, going 1-of-12 overall.

27: In back-to-back games, Collin Sexton has played really hard and has found ways to score at all levels. On Thursday he closed out the night with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

33: The Jazz led by as many as 33 points on Thursday. The Blazers mop-up squad closed the gap quite a bit in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz won this one running away.

24: Simone Fontecchio was just two points shy of his career high, racking up 24 points in incredibly efficient fashion. He went 7-of-8 overall, 5-of-5 from 3 and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Best of the best: Walker Kessler was on a legitimate triple-double watch and finished the night with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists.

Worst of the worst: As things started to fall apart for the Blazers, it seemed like there was a glitch in the matrix — nothing was working and guys were routinely airballing shots. Even Malcolm Brogdon airballed two 3-pointers.