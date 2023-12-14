Facebook Twitter
Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 114: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, left, is defended by Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, rear, and center Walker Kessler during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND — With a 122-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, the Utah Jazz have put together back-to-back wins for just the third time this season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: The Jazz defense had such a collectively good game. There was one point in the game that the Trail Blazers were shooting 50% from 3 and the Jazz were still winning because they weren’t allowing Portland to take anything other than contested 3-pointers.

Eventually the Blazers started to miss shots and the Jazz still maintained a great defense, holding Portland to just 34 points in the paint through the first three quarters.

Worst performance: Shaedon Sharpe went into Thursday night averaging 18.8 points per game but scored just four points, going 1-of-12 overall.

27: In back-to-back games, Collin Sexton has played really hard and has found ways to score at all levels. On Thursday he closed out the night with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

33: The Jazz led by as many as 33 points on Thursday. The Blazers mop-up squad closed the gap quite a bit in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz won this one running away.

24: Simone Fontecchio was just two points shy of his career high, racking up 24 points in incredibly efficient fashion. He went 7-of-8 overall, 5-of-5 from 3 and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Best of the best: Walker Kessler was on a legitimate triple-double watch and finished the night with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists.

Worst of the worst: As things started to fall apart for the Blazers, it seemed like there was a glitch in the matrix — nothing was working and guys were routinely airballing shots. Even Malcolm Brogdon airballed two 3-pointers.

