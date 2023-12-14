Ikea is giving away 30 turkey-sized meatballs in the U.K. for Christmas. Yes, really

Some people eat Chinese food on Christmas. Others eat turkey. This year, however, at least 30 people in the U.K. will be eating massive turkey-sized Ikea meatballs from the Swedish retailer for their big holiday meal.

“It’s big. It’s tasty. It could be yours! 🎄🌟 We are giving away 30 glorious Turkey-Sized Meatballs and 30 vegan friendly Veggieball Christmas Trees,” Ikea U.K. posted to Instagram on Dec. 9.

To be entered in the meatball raffle, you had to like Ikea’s post on Instagram or TikTok, follow @IKEAUK, comment which meatball you wanted to receive and tag the friends or family that would help you eat it. The entry dates were from Dec. 9 to the 12, and eligibility was limited to those 18 and older, living in the U.K.

One X user quipped, “Ikea is giving away giant, turkey-sized meatballs in the U.K. for the holidays. At least no one will lose this meatball after they sneeze!”

Ikea confirmed the reality of this hefty Christmas treat when it released the terms and conditions of the event. Those desiring this large meatball are prohibited from creating multiple Instagram or TikTok accounts in an attempt to have a better chance at victory.

The company added that the drawing would be fair and unbiased, and “the winner(s) will be selected at random by a computer process.”

Typical Ikea Instagram posts have 10 to 20 comments, and their massive meatball post has over 11,000. Ikea’s marketing team seems to have discovered what people really want — giant, 10-pound meatballs.

Another X user posted, “in the bath. thinking about Ikea’s turkey sized Swedish meatball.”

While there’s no indication Ikea will repeat this promotional holiday in the U.S., perhaps the company will reconsider if enough Americans react like this X post on social media: “I am more upset than I should be that the giant Ikea meatball is Uk only.”