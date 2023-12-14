Coca-Cola recalls 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange due to potential contamination

Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange and Sprite distributed in the United States are being recalled due to the potential presence of “foreign material” within the beverages.

According to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated on Nov. 6 by the United Packers in Mobile, Alabama. The majority of the recalled products were distributed in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. The recall includes: 417 cases of Diet Coke, 1,557 cases of Sprite and 14 cases of Fanta Orange.

The recalled products include:



Diet Coke: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028911. Best by 01/29/24.

12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028911. Best by 01/29/24. Fanta Orange: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000030730. Best by 07/29/24.

12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000030730. Best by 07/29/24. Sprite: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028928. Best by 07/29/24.

The FDA did not specify what “foreign material” might have been present in the packaged beverages, though the recall was cited as a Class II.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall is: “A situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”