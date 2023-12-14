The Utah-Utah State football series is coming back

For the first time in nearly a decade, Utah and Utah State will face each other on a football field next season.

On Thursday, the two schools announced a three-game series that will see them play in 2024, 2026 and 2031.

The Aggies will host the Utes at Maverik Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, while the two teams will play in Salt Lake City for the other two matchups.

“It is tremendous for our football program to host the University of Utah this fall,” Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. “Aggie Nation has certainly stressed the importance of in-state matchups in my short time at USU. Thank you to Utah athletics director Mark Harlan and his staff for making football in the state of Utah important for our fans.”

While Utah and Utah State have played 112 games in the series, they haven’t met on the football field since 2015. The Utes are on a two-game winning streak against the Aggies, with Utah State’s last win in the series coming in 2012.

Utah has won 14 of the previous 15 matchups.

The game against Utah State finalizes the nonconference slate for Utah. The Utes, who join the Big 12 next season, will also host Southern Utah on Aug. 29, 2024, and Baylor on Sept. 7, 2024, in a nonconference contest against a league opponent that was scheduled before Utah’s move to the Big 12.