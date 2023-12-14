What Jason Kreis had to say about returning to Real Salt Lake

Jason Kreis is coming home.

The Real Salt Lake legend is back with the club to serve as its first-ever director of operations and special projects, a role that will involve him handling a blend of soccer, business and community responsibilities.

“I’m extremely happy to be coming back to the soccer club that I feel like is in my heart,” Kreis told reporters Thursday morning over Zoom. “Looking back at my career, (RSL) played the biggest piece in everything for me in the game. I’m extremely excited for the opportunity and what I can do for the club and the community.”

Although he’s spent the majority of his life on the pitch as a player and coach, Kreis said he has been contemplating a move into a front office-type role for the past year and a half.

“In my mind as I was thinking about making this transition, I was thinking, ‘Where is the absolute best spot for me to do this at?’” Kreis said. “It was Real Salt Lake.”

Kreis acknowledged he would have to learn “a ton” about the club’s business operations, but expressed his excitement to get involved with the RSL Academy, work on staffing decisions, mentor young coaches throughout the organization and support head coach Pablo Mastroeni in any way possible.

“I see an opportunity to come here and be part of what I think can be a really, really good alignment,” Kreis said. “From ownership, to management, to head coach of the first team and then on down from there. For those components to be aligned is really critical for a soccer team or any sports organization to be successful and be competing for things year in and year out.”

Kreis originally joined RSL in 2004 as the first player in its history following a trade from the Dallas Burn. Upon retiring in 2007, he immediately stepped up to become the club’s head coach, leading RSL to an MLS Cup championship in 2009.

In the decade since his 2013 departure from RSL, Kreis served as head coach for New York City FC, Orlando City SC and the United States men’s national under-23 team. He was most recently an assistant for Inter Miami CF.

“We had so many successes here and it was such a special time,” Kreis said. “You’re always going to be drawn back to a place that feels like you were successful, you’ll always be drawn back to a place where you feel like you were appreciated and continue to be appreciated.

“It’s a great time to be Jason Kreis,” he later continued. “I’m super excited. I’m not sleeping much at night, but all that stuff is good.”

