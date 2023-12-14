UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan transfers to Utah

UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan is transferring to Utah, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end played in all 12 games last season, starting eight, and had 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns; he had 19 receptions for 287 yards over his two-year stint at UCLA. Ryan had six catches for 82 yards his freshman season, but his year was cut short five games in due to injury.

“He can do a multitude of things — he’s a tight end, he’s a running back, a fullback, he can catch the ball and run with it, he can block at the point of attack. You can flex him out, he can cause some mismatches in the pass game,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said.

It’s a homecoming for Ryan, who played at American Fork High, where he was a four-star recruit, signing to UCLA out of high school.

Ryan is a big addition to Utah’s tight end room next year, joining Landen King, who had 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns in his first season as a Ute since transferring from Auburn. With Brant Kuithe possibly returning to Utah in 2024, plus Miki Suguturaga and Dallen Bentley, Utah’s tight ends room is set up nicely for its first season in the Big 12.

Ryan, the first Power Five player to transfer to Utah this cycle, has two years of eligibility remaining.