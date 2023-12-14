Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss is a consensus All-American

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has earned consensus All-American honors after his 2023 campaign.

Elliss was named to the FWAA, Walter Camp and Sporting News All-America first team, the AP, AFCA, CBS Sports and USA Today second team and the College Football Network third-team. A player is named a consensus All-American when they are voted to at least two of the five following All-America first teams: AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

“He’s relentless. He’s got a great motor. Not the biggest guy. 6-2, 245, but he just keeps coming at you,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He’s got some really good pass rush moves, great spin move and the speed rush is something that he excels in and he’s just been a tremendous player for us.”

Elliss was second in the nation in sacks per game, totaling 12 sacks in 10 games played. He also added 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups before missing Utah’s final two games of the season with a season-ending injury.

The junior becomes the 12th consensus All-America selection in Utah football history, joining his dad, defensive lineman Luther Elliss (1994); offensive lineman Jordan Gross (2002); defensive back Eric Weddle (2006); kicker Louie Sakoda (2008); Tom Hackett (2014, 2015); Mitch Wishnowsky (2016); Matt Gay (2017); Bradlee Anae (2019); Devin Lloyd (2021) and Clark Phillips III (2022).

