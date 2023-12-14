UHP troopers say enjoy the holidays, but don’t drink and drive

With the holiday season about to go into full swing, the Utah Highway Patrol and its partners are giving their annual reminders about not driving if you partake in holiday spirits.

"If you're going to drink, just don't drive. If you do begin drinking, we know that once you start to feel signs of impairment you are overconfident, you think you may not be impaired, and that's when we have tragedy," said UHP Maj. Steve Salas.

On Thursday, members of the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services and WCF Insurance, held a press event at Bar X, 155 E. 200 South, to launch their Drive Sober Campaign 2023.

"In December, what makes it unique is you have two holidays, you have people who have multiple days off, and historically there's just more celebrations this time of year than throughout the (rest of the) year," Salas said. "New Year's alone is just a time of celebration. And that day alone presents challenges with impaired driving."

Salas says on average, there are 800 to 900 DUI arrests statewide from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1, with the majority of those happening from Dec. 14 until the end of the year. Between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1 of this year, Utah police made 932 DUI arrests with 588 of those arrests happening after Dec. 13.

Tiffany Clason, director of Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, speaks at a press conference urging drivers to add a sober ride to their winter holiday plans at Bar X in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

This December, 36 law enforcement agencies statewide will work over 380 extra shifts watching for DUI drivers.

But Salas hopes drivers will be responsible and not have to worry about being arrested. He encourages people who go out and celebrate to have a plan in place before leaving the house.

To help with that, all liquor stores and bars insured by WCF will be displaying signs in their establishments that state, "Got plans for the Holi-daze? Plan a sober ride." The signs also include a QR code where patrons can find a $10 voucher for an Uber ride. WCF Insurance is offering vouchers to 1,000 patrons and visitors of select bars and restaurants throughout Salt Lake County.

A QR code is displayed on a sign inside Bar X during a press conference urging drivers to add a sober ride to their winter holiday plans in Salt Lake City on Thursday. WCF Insurance is sponsoring the $10 Uber ride credit. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

More than 11,200 people had been arrested for DUI in Utah in 2023 as of Wednesday, according to state statistics, or an average of 31 drivers a day. That’s already more than the number of DUI arrests last year and during 2021.

Salas says alcohol remains the biggest contributor to impaired driving in Utah.

And if the potential for injury or death isn't a strong enough deterrent for driving while impaired, the Utah Department of Public Safety is also reminding drivers that a DUI conviction can not only result in jail time, but also cost an estimated $10,000 in fees and penalties.