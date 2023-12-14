Jaren Hall has been promoted again in Minnesota

It’s been a wild season in the quarterback room for the Minnesota Vikings, as three players have made starts there through 13 games, with a fourth — Nick Mullens — set to start this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that rookie Jaren Hall out of BYU will be listed as Mullens’ backup for the game ahead of Josh Dobbs, who has started the last four contests.

Hall, 25, replaced usual starter Kirk Cousins on Oct. 29 when Cousins went down with a season-ending injury. Hall then started the next week but went out in just the first quarter because of a concussion.

Dobbs then became the starter after being acquired from the Arizona Cardinals and played very well for a few games but has struggled the past two weeks and was replaced by Mullens in the Vikings’ game last Sunday.

Mullens, 28, was on injured reserve when Cousins went down and did not become eligible to play again until Nov. 12.