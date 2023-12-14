Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Jaren Hall has been promoted again in Minnesota

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Jaren Hall has been promoted again in Minnesota
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) yells to his teammates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) yells to his teammates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

It’s been a wild season in the quarterback room for the Minnesota Vikings, as three players have made starts there through 13 games, with a fourth — Nick Mullens — set to start this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that rookie Jaren Hall out of BYU will be listed as Mullens’ backup for the game ahead of Josh Dobbs, who has started the last four contests.

Hall, 25, replaced usual starter Kirk Cousins on Oct. 29 when Cousins went down with a season-ending injury. Hall then started the next week but went out in just the first quarter because of a concussion.

Dobbs then became the starter after being acquired from the Arizona Cardinals and played very well for a few games but has struggled the past two weeks and was replaced by Mullens in the Vikings’ game last Sunday.

Mullens, 28, was on injured reserve when Cousins went down and did not become eligible to play again until Nov. 12.

Next Up In Utah
Biden’s impeachment inquiry explained
Gentle endings
The surprising case for video games as literature
Shelter from the storm
What can be done to curb domestic violence?
Who are the victims of domestic violence in Utah, and how are they dying?