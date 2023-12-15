Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 15, 2023 | 
Hundreds of Karl Malone collectibles are up for auction. Here are the most unique items you can buy

The online marketplace Goldin is selling autographed shoes, jerseys, basketballs and even an Olympic gold medal tied to the former Utah Jazz star

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Hundreds of Karl Malone collectibles are up for auction. Here are the most unique items you can buy
The Utah Jazz’s Karl Malone, who led the scoring with 38 points, reflects on his Western Conference finals playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers during a news conference, Sunday, May 24, 1998 in Inglewood, California.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Time’s running out to find the perfect holiday gift for the Utah Jazz fans in your life, but a recently launched online auction of Karl Malone collectibles may have just what you need.

Goldin, an online marketplace for sports and pop culture-related memorabilia, is currently auctioning off hundreds of items tied to the Utah Jazz legend, including a gold medal from the 1992 Olympics and his MVP trophy from the 1996-97 season.

The items come with a letter of authentication from “the Mailman” himself and, in some cases, from independent reviewers, as well.

Unfortunately for Christmas shoppers, the auction lasts until the evening of Saturday, Dec. 30, so you won’t have your purchases until the new year. But who says you can’t take a screenshot of the jersey or shoes or trophy you’re planning to purchase and wrap that up instead?

Here’s a list of some of the most unique items that are up for sale, as well as the winning bids as of Friday morning.

Where is Karl Malone now?

Malone relived his glory days with the Jazz earlier this year as Salt Lake City hosted the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Malone served as a judge in the Slam Dunk Contest, along with Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In a conversation with KUTV ahead of the event, Malone said that he currently lives in Utah with his family and owns “car and powersport dealerships.”

In 2018, the Deseret News caught up with Malone in Ruston, Louisiana, to discuss his passion for hunting, his relationship with his kids and grandkids, and his business ventures.

What is Goldin?

Goldin is an online marketplace for sports and pop culture collectibles. It launched its current platform earlier this year.

Goldin’s pitch to sellers and buyers alike is that it serves as a “one-stop-shop” by providing authentication and grading services as it facilitates sales. “With the Goldin Marketplace, sellers only need to ship their collectibles once to Goldin,” a January 2023 press release explains.

