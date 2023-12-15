Former Oklahoma State DT Siolaa Ricky Lolohea transferring to USU

Make that six Power Five transfers.

December has been a rousing success on the recruiting front for Utah State football, and Thursday was no different.

The Aggies secured yet another commitment from a former Power Five player, the latest being former Oklahoma State defensive tackle Siolaa Ricky Lolohea.

Lolohea made the announcement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, writing simply, “Blessed to say I have committed to Utah State.”

A consensus three-star recruit coming out of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle redshirted his only season with the Cowboys and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Rated the 127th-best defensive lineman, and the 199th-best player in the state of Texas as a high school senior, per 247 Sports, Lolohea had offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU, San Diego State. North Texas and Louisiana Monroe.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and now becomes the third P5 defender to transfer to Utah State this month.

Including junior college transfers, USU has now added four defensive linemen this December, shoring up what had been a real need.

