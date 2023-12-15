Video: Watch as tap dancers take over the White House in the 2023 Christmas video

On Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden posted the annual White House Christmas decoration reveal with a twist on X. Instead of footage panning over Christmas trees and gingerbread houses, seven tap dancers from New York City-based Dorrance Dance led the camera around the White House through candy cane hallways, wearing “Nutcracker”-themed costumes.

The video has already racked up over 15 million views and has sparked mixed reviews. The editor of The Federalist said on X, “The chestnuts are not getting roasted but Jill Biden is for her Hunger Games Capital District Christmas approach this year. Brutal comments.”

Meanwhile, another comment said, “Totally love it, Ms Biden as much as we have showed the love for your playful creative side and arts.”

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

The video is set to Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s “Nutcracker Suite,” which was recorded in 1960 as a jazz rendition of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s original 1892 version.

Another X post said, “I heard a lot about this video before watching it for myself, just now. I was expecting some monstrosity. Turns out, IMO, it’s actually pretty good. These men and women worked hard to put this together...and I liked it.”

At last month’s National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, President Joe Biden said the themes of “magic, wonder, and joy” help people “to rediscover for ourselves the simple joys of the season, from familiar songs to favorite recipes; to open the hearts with simple acts of kindness, especially to those — those going through hard times; and to strengthen the bonds with family and friends, as well as with our faith and our community; to remember we’re a great nation because we’re a good people,” per CBS.

Here is a compilation of more in-depth footage of the White House’s decorations: