Del Taco launches deals on favorite menu items through Christmas Eve

Del Taco is celebrating the holidays with deals on fan-favorite menu items through Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 11, Del Taco launched “Del App Wrapped,” which featured two weeks of deals such as free items and buy one, get one free on tacos, fries and desserts. Every day offers a new deal from the fast-food chain, and the deals continue through Dec. 24.

Customers are eligible to snag the “Wrapped” deals through the Del Taco rewards app.

The remaining Del App Wrapped deals:



Friday, Dec. 15: Grilled chicken quesadilla stuffed tacos, 2 for $4.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Stuffed quesadilla taco, buy one, get one free.

Sunday, Dec. 17: Medium crinkle cut fries for $1.

Monday, Dec. 18: The Del Taco, free with any $3 purchase.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Breakfast toasted wrap, free with any $3 purchase.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Mini shake, free with any $5 purchase.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Grilled chicken quesadilla stuffed taco, free with any $5 purchase.

Friday, Dec. 22: Medium crinkle cut fries, $1 with the purchase of any taco.

Saturday, Dec 23: Grilled chicken taco, free with any $3 purchase.

Sunday, Dec. 24: The Del Taco, buy one, get one free.

Del Taco launches beef birria

Del Taco recently expanded its menu with the addition of shredded beef birria. The three new birria meals include: shredded beef birria tacos, shredded beef birria quesadilla and shredded beef birria ramen.

“As part of our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise we wanted to serve this unique Mexican street food experience to our guests with truly authentic flavors in our new Shredded Beef Birria and consomé,” Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

“Our Shredded Beef Birria tacos and quesadilla deliver the classic experience of dipping them into the savory consomé before eating while the ramen provides a unique flavor explosion of hot consomé filled with wavy noodles and authentic birria in a cup. With this introduction, we will not only be the first major quick-service restaurant chain to offer ramen, overnight we will become the largest restaurant chain in the country to serve ramen.”

