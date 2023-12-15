Share the gift of good sleep with these Christmas gift ideas

There’s a good chance you or someone you know struggles with getting a good night's sleep. “About 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders, and 1 in 3 adults (about 84 million people) do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep they need to protect their health,” according to Sleep Health.

Even if you are getting the suggested amount of sleep, the quality of your sleep also plays a role in your health. Often referred to as “sleep hygiene,” how well you sleep — whether restless or soundly — is affected by your environment and behavior, the Sleep Foundation explained.

Finding ways to improve sleep hygiene can be a pricey process of trial and error. Treating yourself or a loved one with the gift of better sleep may be precisely what is needed this Christmas.

“While no sleep product is a replacement for sleep itself, some items encourage good bedtime routines and sleep hygiene, and that can have a big effect on sleep,” sleep medicine physician Nishi Bhopal told Everyday Health.

Here are a few gift ideas for anyone wishing for a good night’s sleep:

Weighted blanket

Basically the equivalent of giving a never-ending warm hug. Known to help alleviate anxiety and reduce stress when used, a weighted blanket is a comforting gift for someone who struggles to turn off their brain at night.

“Weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety in both children and adults, and they’re typically safe to use,” per Healthline. “They help many people achieve a relaxed state, allowing them to sleep more deeply.”

According to The New York Times, here are the top weighted blankets of 2023:



A calming alarm clock

Nothing gives me more anxiety than hearing someone else's iPhone alarm go off. Flashbacks of oversleeping and early mornings of rushing out the door rush through me as soon as my brain recognizes the “Radar” or “Marimba” sound of someone's alarm.

Because many of us don’t wake up when the sun does, give the next best thing, a sunrise alarm clock.

Sleepopolis rated the following as the best naturalistic alarm clocks of 2023:



Pillow spray

Sometimes after nestling into bed and into your comfy sheets, using a sleep spray can ease you off to sleep and even help keep you asleep through the night. According to the Sleep Foundation, “If you have a hard time winding down in the evening, a sleep spray can help you prepare for bed. Sleep sprays contain ingredients that promote feelings of relaxation and tiredness.”

Sleep Foundation also shared the best sleep sprays from 2023 to try out:



Sleep Mask

Sleep masks can be a thoughtful and practical Christmas gift, especially for someone who values a good night’s sleep or travels frequently. Sometimes something as simple as a sleep mask can be just what you need to improve sleep hygiene.

CNN shared the best sleep masks of 2023:

