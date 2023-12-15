The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect might not make his decision very soon

Dec. 20 marks the first day that high school football players in the Class of 2024 can sign with college programs, and many of the top players will do so.

Gatlin Bair, the top Latter-day Saint prospect in the country and a consensus top 50 prospect, is not expected to be one of them, according to a report Friday by 247 Sports college football recruiting expert Brandon Huffman.

Instead, Huffman reported, “Bair is set to announce by the traditional National Signing Day in February (the 7th).”

Huffman added that “There is a slim, outside chance Bair might be ready to announce his decision at the 2024 All-American Bowl” on Jan. 6, “... but its more likely he’ll wait till closer to Signing Day.”

Bair, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver from Burley, Idaho, committed to the Boise State Broncos in the summer but announced on Dec. 1 that he was decommitting after head coach Andy Avalos was fired on Nov. 12.

In that same announcement, Bair said the two schools he was still considering are Michigan and Oregon.

“Michigan and Oregon were in-home last week and back in his home this week to make their final pitches before the dead period. The Crystal Ball is favoring Michigan but Oregon isn’t going quietly,” Huffman wrote Friday.

Bair isn’t slated to begin his collegiate career until 2026, as he’ll first serve a church mission. Huffman reported Friday that Bair will begin his service in February, although it is not clear where he will be serving.