Friday, December 15, 2023 | 
Utah Football

Utah football gets commitment from a Power 5 transfer CB

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Georgia Tech’s Kenan Johnson (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Clemson on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

AP

The Utah Utes secondary has taken a big hit over the past few weeks thanks to the transfer portal and players declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, but the Utes got some help in that department via the portal on Friday.

Kenan Johnson, a cornerback who previously played at Georgia Tech, announced on social media that he has committed to the Utes.

Listed by Georgia Tech at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, Johnson originally hails from Minneola, Florida, and was a redshirt junior in 2023.

Johnson played sparingly in his first few seasons at Georgia Tech, but in 2023 he had 29 total tackles (20 solo, nine assisted), three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Johnson joins Blinn College safety Maurice “Rabbit” Evans as transfers who will look to help bolster Utah’s secondary in 2024.

