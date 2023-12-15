This former BYU defender is transferring to Utah

John Henry Daley won’t have to travel far out of the transfer portal.

The former BYU defensive end has committed to play at Utah, he announced Friday evening on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Daley appeared in three games for the Cougars as a freshman in 2023, playing 32 snaps and making three total tackles.

He had previously announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 1 after leaving the program just before the team’s Nov. 18 showdown with Oklahoma.

Daley’s older brother Michael, a fellow defensive lineman, left Kalani Sitake’s program in October and has yet to commit elsewhere.

A three-star recruit out of Lone Peak, John Henry Daley posted 82 tackles and 22 sacks for the Knights as a senior in 2020 and signed with BYU before leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.

Daley will join a dominant Utah defensive line unit looking to make a dent in the Big 12 upon arriving in the conference next season.

He is the first Cougar transfer to land elsewhere and the fourth transfer commit for the Utes along with UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech defensive back Kenan Johnson and Blinn College defensive back Maurice “Rabbit” Evans.

