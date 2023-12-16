Facebook Twitter
BYU moves into rare position for program with win over Georgia State

By Tom Ripplinger
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot attempt as he gets past Georgia State Panthers guard Brenden Tucker (5) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU made another overmatched opponent look like just that Saturday night at the Marriott Center, pounding Georgia State 86-54 and improving to 10-1 on the year. 

The No. 18 Cougars never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 9-0 lead and never looking back. 

The Panthers did make things interesting late in the initial half, finding a way to cut BYU’s advantage to five, but never could get any closer than that as the Cougars remained in control of the contest from start to finish.

“It was a great win,” BYU junior big man Aly Khalifa said. “(I) feel like we played super hard from the jump all the way to the end. Especially the start of the second half, I feel like we separated ourselves from them … I feel like everybody played well.”

Getting good nights from multiple players has become a theme to the school’s season. Saturday, the Cougars had their sixth leading scorer on the year when sophomore forward Richie Saunders scored a career high 20 points off the bench. Saunders’ career night proved timely after senior sharpshooter Jaxson Robinson, the school’s sixth man and leading scorer, tweaked his ankle contesting a fast break layup. 

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31) battle for the ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battles Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) and Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) as he goes back up with a rebound as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) stops and loses defender Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) wrestle for the ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball with Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) defending as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

BYU head coach Mark Pope shouts from the bench as his team takes on Georgia State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) reaches in on Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) as he drives toward the hoop as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) dodges Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot attempt as he gets past Georgia State Panthers guard Brenden Tucker (5) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to his players as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) looks for an open teammate with Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) trailing behind as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) spins toward the basket with Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31) defending as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) teases teammates on the bench as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives at the hoop as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) drives toward the hoop after faking out Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars cheerleaders entertain the fans as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Georgia State Panthers guard Brenden Tucker (5) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Jared McGregor (51) battle for the loose ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) congratulates Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) as he comes out of the game as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) pulls the ball back as he tries to fake the defenders as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives around Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo claps as he entertains the fans as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) shoots over Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

BYU and Georgia State talk during at a timeout as they play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) flies toward the hoop with Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) defending him as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) gets ahead of Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) in the lane as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) defends Georgia State Panthers forward Leslie Nkereuwem (23) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) reaches for the ball as he and Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battle as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

BYU coach Mark Pope said that Robinson might have been able to come back in the second half but instead the fifth-year Cougars’ coach and his staff decided it would be better to take full precautionary measures. 

In the end, BYU’s offensive firepower, sans Robinson, was more than enough to get the job done.  

Fortunately for the Cougars, though Robinson went down, they got a player back from injury when junior guard Dawson Baker made his BYU debut. The UC Irvine transfer, who has been battling a foot injury, ended the night with six points in nine minutes and displayed how deep the school’s roster is. 

Pope lauded his team’s depth following the victory. “Depth is required if you’re going to be a high level basketball team,” he said. “That’s what’s going to help us get through this gauntlet that we’re about to start here.”

Prior to Saturday night, BYU and Georgia State had only met on one other occasion – a 2012 meeting that saw the Cougars beat the Panthers in Provo by 18 points. 

BYU bested that advantage with a 20-point lead less than three and a half minutes into the second half of the schools’ second go-around. The Cougars would extend that lead as time wore on, ultimately earning another 30-plus point victory.  

With its win over the Panthers, BYU remains perfect at home on the year, having won six of those seven games by 16 or more points. 

What added to the Cougars impressive night against Georgia State was their ability to take care of the ball, ending the night with a season low four turnovers. 

“It was a real Achilles heel for us last year,” Pope said about turnovers. “These guys, all summer long, were self monitoring; and it matters to them … I know they’re really proud of themselves and they should be because (only four turnovers is) pretty remarkable.”

Just about a third of the way through the season, the school has performed remarkably well in many ways. Most importantly, in the win column as Saturday’s victory marks the fastest BYU has reached the double-digit win mark since 2010. That season saw the Cougars begin 10-0 behind a historic season from Jimmer Fredette as he took over the college basketball world by storm. 

This year, BYU has again turned some heads in the college basketball community but remains focused on the task at hand in hopes that this season can turn out as magical as the one 13 years ago. 

“It’s awesome,” Cougars’ sophomore point guard Dallin Hall said when asked what it means to be on a similar track as that Sweet Sixteen team. “It’s exciting but it’s just one game at a time for us.” 

BYU will resume play next week when it welcomes Bellarmine to Provo Friday. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m MST.

