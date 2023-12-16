3 takeways from Utah’s win over UVU

Utah extended its win streak to five games on Saturday afternoon, defeating Utah Valley 76-62 at the Huntsman Center.

Georgia Tech transfer Deivon Smith played his first game as a Runnin’ Ute after the NCAA said two-time transfers could play until the end of the season, due to a court injunction in place through the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Smith, who has been practicing with the team, was inserted for the first time with about 11 minutes left in the first half. Utah immediately entrusted him with ball-handling duties, as he brought the ball up right after entering the game.

Smith assumed the backup primary ball-handling role for the majority of the time that he was in during the first half, but played more off-ball during his second-half minutes.

He finished with no points, two assists and a steal in 11 minutes.



Utah led by just six points with 4:30 left in the game, but the Utes finished the game on a 9-1 run to close it out, limiting UVU to 0 for 6 shooting the rest of the way.

Branden Carlson led Utah with 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster had 13 points each for the Utes.