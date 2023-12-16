Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

3 takeways from Utah’s win over UVU

Utah extended its win streak to five games, defeating Utah Valley 76-62 on Saturday afternoon

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 takeways from Utah’s win over UVU
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines forward Ethan Potter (35) on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines forward Ethan Potter (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah extended its win streak to five games on Saturday afternoon, defeating Utah Valley 76-62 at the Huntsman Center.

Georgia Tech transfer Deivon Smith played his first game as a Runnin’ Ute after the NCAA said two-time transfers could play until the end of the season, due to a court injunction in place through the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Smith, who has been practicing with the team, was inserted for the first time with about 11 minutes left in the first half. Utah immediately entrusted him with ball-handling duties, as he brought the ball up right after entering the game.

Smith assumed the backup primary ball-handling role for the majority of the time that he was in during the first half, but played more off-ball during his second-half minutes.

He finished with no points, two assists and a steal in 11 minutes.

  • Utah led by just six points with 4:30 left in the game, but the Utes finished the game on a 9-1 run to close it out, limiting UVU to 0 for 6 shooting the rest of the way.
  • Branden Carlson led Utah with 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster had 13 points each for the Utes.
merlin_3010939.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) dunks over Utah Valley Wolverines guard Drake Allen (3) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 22
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines forward Ethan Potter (35) on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines forward Ethan Potter (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 22
merlin_3010943.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) dunks during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 22
merlin_3010945.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) strips the ball from Utah Valley Wolverines guard Drake Allen (3) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 22
merlin_3010947.jpg

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) dives for the ball but is charged with a traveling violation during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 22
merlin_3010949.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 22
merlin_3010951.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) hypes up the crowd after sinking a three during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 22
merlin_3010953.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) meets Utah Valley Wolverines guard Drake Allen (3) at the hoop at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 22
merlin_3010989.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell (25) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 22
merlin_3010987.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines center Trevin Dorius (32) shoots over Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 22
merlin_3010985.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith calls out from the bench during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 22
merlin_3010983.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines guard Drake Allen (3) goes to the hoop ahead of Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 22
merlin_3010981.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) celebrates with fans after the Utes beat the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 22
merlin_3010979.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell (25) goes to the hoop between Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) and center Branden Carlson (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 22
merlin_3010977.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines center Trevin Dorius (32) goes to the hoop against Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 22
merlin_3010975.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines guard Tanner Toolson (5) puts the ball in during the game against the Utah Utes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 22
merlin_3010973.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jaden McClanahan (13) goes to the hoop during the game against the Utah Utes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 22
merlin_3010971.jpg

The Utah Utes take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 22
merlin_3010969.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) drives during the game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 22
merlin_3010967.jpg

Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) goes to the hoop against Utah Valley Wolverines forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell (25) and center Trevin Dorius (32) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 22
merlin_3010965.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines head coach Todd Phillips talks to his bench during the game against the Utah Utes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 22
merlin_3010963.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith celebrates with fans after the Utes beat the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
22 of 22
merlin_3010939.jpg
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines forward Ethan Potter (35) on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
merlin_3010943.jpg
merlin_3010945.jpg
merlin_3010947.jpg
merlin_3010949.jpg
merlin_3010951.jpg
merlin_3010953.jpg
merlin_3010989.jpg
merlin_3010987.jpg
merlin_3010985.jpg
merlin_3010983.jpg
merlin_3010981.jpg
merlin_3010979.jpg
merlin_3010977.jpg
merlin_3010975.jpg
merlin_3010973.jpg
merlin_3010971.jpg
merlin_3010969.jpg
merlin_3010967.jpg
merlin_3010965.jpg
merlin_3010963.jpg

Next Up In Sports
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes hit with major fines for complaining about Kadarius Toney penalty
High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup
High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup
8 quick impressions from the Red Rocks Preview
High school girls basketball: Ridgeline flexed its ball movement in dominant road win over Bountiful
What gives Puka Nacua the ‘it’ factor? Here’s what his former coach thinks