Making holiday treats this year? Here are 10 easy goodies to gift to your neighbors

One of my favorite holiday traditions is exchanging small, homemade gifts with my neighbors. It’s exciting to see my neighbors and wish them a merry Christmas, and I love eating the treats they bake every year.

However, there are already plenty of baked goods in the kitchen during the holiday season. While I’ll never say no to another plate of cookies, I appreciate treats that I don’t need to eat right away. These are all neighbor gifts you can make at home that will last up to a few weeks and are bound to please.

What can I make for my neighbors Christmas?

1. Fudge

This three-ingredient fudge recipe is unbelievably easy, and you can add different mix-ins or toppings to make it special. Add peppermint extract and smashed candy canes, red and green M&Ms, toffee pieces or crushed nuts to add your own spin to the recipe.

Cut the bars into small squares and place them in a cute tin, and you have a cute, delicious neighbor gift that will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

2. Granola

This basic homemade granola will stand out among the sea of cookies and cakes. It uses only natural sweeteners and makes for a healthier option to snack on and even eat for breakfast. Package it in a large mason jar so it’ll stay fresh and wrap it with a bow for delivery.

3. Spice rub

This may not be a common neighbor gift, but it’s great because it’ll be of use all year long. This dry rub goes well on anything savory, whether it’s chicken, pork, steak or potatoes. Mix up a large batch and spoon it into miniature jars, and deliver with a recipe card with ideas for how to use it in cooking.

4. Peppermint bark

This three-ingredient peppermint bark is incredibly easy but looks and tastes delicious. This is a fun treat to make yourself or with kids. Once everything is all set, break the bark into pieces and place in a mason jar or festive tin.

5. Caramels

These may seem intimidating, but they’re actually pretty easy if you have a candy thermometer (and if you don’t, you can buy one for less than $20). You basically stir the ingredients in a pot over the stove for about 15 minutes, and you’re left with a deceptively simple yet impressive treat to share.

Cut the caramels into small rectangles and wrap them in cellophane or wax paper and put them in a box, tin or bag.

6. Christmas Crack

If you’ve never tried it before, “Christmas Crack” is a delicious snack that coats saltine crackers with an easy toffee sauce and melted chocolate. The sauce soaks into the crackers, giving you a treat that is sweet, salty, crunchy, chewy and creamy all at once. Top with red and green sprinkles or candies for an extra-festive flair and break into pieces for serving.

7. Flavored butter

This is another unexpected but entirely welcome option. I’d warrant most households don’t keep flavored butters on hand, but they make a delicious addition to any meal. These compound butters, with flavors from garlic herb to honey orange, are great on anything from rolls to sautéed veggies.

You can shape the butter into logs and wrap with waxed paper, but I think it’s better to scoop it into small mason jars and tie with a ribbon for a more festive-looking gift. You can even print out small recipe cards with ideas for how to use the butters.

8. Stovetop potpourri

With the overload of festive treats, sometimes it’s nice for your neighbors to receive a gift that they don’t have to eat. However, if you still want to make something homemade, these stovetop potpourri blends are easy to make and will fill a home with cozy aromas. Simply place the ingredients in a mason jar, print out small instruction cards and tie them on the jars with festive ribbons.

9. Flavored popcorn

A sweet or savory popcorn mix will make a delicious treat for your neighbors to snack on over the holidays. It’s cheap and easy to make, and you can experiment with a variety of flavors. Try churro popcorn, parmesan ranch popcorn or peppermint bark popcorn.

Package the popcorn in cellophane bags and tie with ribbon, and you have an easy, delicious neighbor gift.

10. Candied nuts

You don’t actually need a fancy roasting machine to make delicious candied nuts — this recipe takes about 15 minutes and all you need is a baking sheet, nonstick pan and spatula. While the recipe calls for almonds, you can use any mix of nuts.

