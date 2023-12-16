3 keys to BYU’s win over Georgia State

No. 18 BYU again looked its ranking Saturday at the Marriott Center in a 86-54 victory over Georgia State — a game that pushed the Cougars to double digit wins on the year.
The triumph gives the Cougars’ their best start to a season in 13 years and extends the school’s home win streak to eight consecutive games dating back to last year.
- BYU sixth man and leading scorer Jaxson Robinson went down with an injury midway through the first half, however the Cougars hardly missed a beat. Sophomore forward Richie Saunders helped fill the void left by Robinson, pacing the school’s scoring and pouring in a new career high off the bench with 20 points.
- For the seventh time this season, senior guard Spencer Johnson led the Cougars in assists. The school’s leading assist man finished the evening with seven of BYU’s 23 assists.
- Georgia State entered Saturday’s contest with the 19th best 3-point defense in the country, holding opponents to 27.2% on the year. BYU’s impressive 3-point shooting was hardly affected, the Cougars finishing the night with a 39.5 percentage from beyond the arc on 15 made 3s.
