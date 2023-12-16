Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s win over Georgia State

By Tom Ripplinger
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 18 BYU again looked its ranking Saturday at the Marriott Center in a 86-54 victory over Georgia State — a game that pushed the Cougars to double digit wins on the year. 

The triumph gives the Cougars’ their best start to a season in 13 years and extends the school’s home win streak to eight consecutive games dating back to last year. 

  • BYU sixth man and leading scorer Jaxson Robinson went down with an injury midway through the first half, however the Cougars hardly missed a beat. Sophomore forward Richie Saunders helped fill the void left by Robinson, pacing the school’s scoring and pouring in a new career high off the bench with 20 points. 
  • For the seventh time this season, senior guard Spencer Johnson led the Cougars in assists. The school’s leading assist man finished the evening with seven of BYU’s 23 assists.  
  • Georgia State entered Saturday’s contest with the 19th best 3-point defense in the country, holding opponents to 27.2% on the year. BYU’s impressive 3-point shooting was hardly affected, the Cougars finishing the night with a 39.5 percentage from beyond the arc on 15 made 3s.  
merlin_3011027.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 8
merlin_3011029.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball with Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) defending as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 8
merlin_3011031.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 8
merlin_3011033.jpg

BYU head coach Mark Pope shouts from the bench as his team takes on Georgia State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 8
merlin_3011035.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) wrestle for the ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 8
merlin_3011039.jpg

Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) reaches in on Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) as he drives toward the hoop as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 8
merlin_3011041.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) dodges Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 8
