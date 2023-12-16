Kings 125, Jazz 104: Inside the numbers

SACRAMENTO — The Utah Jazz fell to 9-17 on the season after a 125-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: There is absolutely no doubt about who had the best game of the night. Keegan Murray finished with a career-high 47 points on 23 shots and he scored all of his points in the first three quarters.

Worst performance: Walker Kessler finished with just two points, which were scored at the free-throw line. But more importantly, just two nights removed from his impressive defensive outing in Portland, Kessler wasn’t much of a factor at all in this one.

30: The Jazz trailed by as many as 30 points in the loss to the Kings and never once held the lead themselves.

48.9%: The Kings shot 48.9% from 3, going 22-of-45. Though, most of that was from Murray alone.

28: Collin Sexton was one of the few bright spots for the Jazz on Saturday night, scoring 28 points and doing a good job of pressuring the rim and drawing fouls.

Best of the best: A part of Murray’s career night was his absolutely, insanely efficient performance from deep. Murray went 12-of-15 from 3-point range.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz somehow continued to let Murray get open from deep, despite how obviously hot he was. The Jazz’s defense routinely failed to close out.

