Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes hit with major fines for complaining about Kadarius Toney penalty

Six days after their tempers flared following a controversial penalty call, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been hit with major fines for their actions.

Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, owes $100,000 “for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials,” according to Adam Schefter, ESPN’s senior NFL insider.

Mahomes was found guilty of the same infraction, as well as for unsportsmanlike conduct, Schefter reported. The Chiefs quarterback was fined $50,000.

Kadarius Toney offside penalty

Reid’s and Mahomes’ penalized behavior came in response to an offside penalty called on Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Officials determined that Toney lined up offsides and, as a result, called back a go-ahead touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills went on to win the game 20-17.

Reid and Mahomes complain about offside call

As the final seconds of the game clock ticked by, cameras caught Mahomes having a meltdown over the penalty call. He screamed at the officials and then criticized their decision during his postgame press conference.

“I’ve played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called. That’s elementary school (stuff) we’re talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It’s tough,” Mahomes said, according to CNN.

Reid described the end of the game as “embarrassing” during his own conversation with reporters.

“It was a heck of a football game down to the end. Very disappointed that it ended the way it did. I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. A bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Mahomes expresses regret

On Monday, Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio, a station in Kansas City, that he regrets how he behaved.

“I mean, obviously, you don’t want to react that way. I mean, I care, man. I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, and I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way towards officials, or really anybody in life,” he said.

Similarly, Reid acknowledged this week that Toney did line up offsides and failed to ask for his position to be checked.

“Normally, he looks over at the sideline and just gets an OK, and, on that one, he just happened not to,” Reid said.

