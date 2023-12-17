Zach Wilson leaves Jets game before halftime with injury

A week after New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arguably his best game as a pro, it was back to the struggle bus Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and Wilson left the game before halftime because of an injury, with Trevor Siemian replacing him on the Jets’ final drive before intermission.

Siemian then started the second half.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that per Jets PR, Wilson left the game because of a head injury, although they did not call it a concussion and Wilson is not in concussion protocol.

The Jets announced a short time later that Wilson would miss the rest of the game.

Before Wilson went out, he was just 4 of 11 for 26 yards with a fumble on New York’s second play from scrimmage that set the Dolphins up for a 2-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

Miami led 24-0 at the break.

Wilson didn’t exactly get help from his offensive line, as he was sacked four times in the first half, losing 37 yards (Siemian was sacked once for a loss of 10 yards in his short time on the field in the first half).

The performance comes a week after Wilson went 27 of 36 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans.

It also comes a day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could make a return for New York next week.

Rodgers has been out since early in Week 1 with an Achilles injury.

While Wilson struggled Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 13 passes and finished the opening half 15 of 17 for 168 yards with a touchdown, a 60-yard connection with Jaylen Waddle after the Jets’ third punt of the day (New York punted five times in the first half).

Tagovailoa did it without star receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

