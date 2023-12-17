Olympus High safety Luke Bryant commits to Utah

Olympus High safety Luke Bryant is staying home.

The 3-star prospect committed to Utah on Sunday afternoon, days ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period.

This season for Olympus, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety had 48 tackles, two interceptions and a pass deflection.

Bryant, ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the state of Utah and the No. 182 safety nationally by 247Sports, chose Utah over offers from BYU, Utah State, Air Force and Southern Utah.

Bryant told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo that Utah envisions him in a Cole Bishop role.

“Coach Scalley has been talking to me about Cole Bishop, who obviously had a great career with the Utes,” Bryant said. “Every game I went to and every game I watched on TV, it was always about watching Cole Bishop and what he was doing. They kind of see me fitting in the same way. I think they can get my game to his level, make downhill plays and just make an impact.”

Bryant will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints out of high school, he told Angulo.

Utah’s 2024 class now sits at 13 high school commits and four transfers. Bryant is the fourth safety commit this cycle, joining Davis Andrews (American Fork), Jeilani Davis (Mater Dei) and Maurice Evans (Blinn College).