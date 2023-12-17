Former Utah QB Nate Johnson is transferring to the SEC

Former Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson has made his transfer decision, and he’s headed to SEC country.

On Sunday evening, Johnson announced on social media that he has committed to Vanderbilt.

Listed by Utah at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Johnson was a highly rated recruit coming out of Clovis High School in California in 2022, and while he had a few bright moments in two seasons as a Ute, he struggled to produce consistently.

As a true freshman in 2022, he played in four games, recording one completion for a 16-yard touchdown and five carries for 51 yards with two touchdowns.

In 2023 as Utah had a revolving door at quarterback, Johnson played in seven games and finished 39 of 72 passing for 499 yards with three touchdowns (no interceptions) and added 235 rushing yards on 59 attempts with four touchdowns.

Johnson left the Utes prior to the regular season finale against Colorado.

In Vanderbilt, Johnson will be joining a program that went 2-10 this season and 0-8 in SEC play. The Commodores regularly finish at the bottom of the SEC standings.

In 2023, quarterbacks AJ Swann and Ken Seals split time, but both have entered the transfer portal. Multiple outlets reported Sunday night that Swann will end up at South Carolina, while Seals’ new destination has not been determined.

