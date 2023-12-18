Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 18, 2023 
How the spirit of giving is fueling BYU’s holiday happiness

No. 17 Cougars’ impressive start has prognosticators taking note. Here’s what stands out most about this team

By Dave McCann Dave McCann
BYU center Aly Khalifa (50) spins toward the basket with Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31).

BYU center Aly Khalifa spins toward the basket against Georgia State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The transfer has proven a reliable contributor for the Cougars this season.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

If the holiday proverb is true that it really is better to give than to receive, BYU must have the happiest locker room in America because these Cougars are giving all the time. As a result, No. 17 BYU (10-1) is enjoying its best start in 13 years.

This is a team that assists each other. They are playing selflessly in a college game that has become just the opposite with NIL, the transfer portal and the lucrative coaching market. BYU’s leading scorer comes off the bench. Playing time is evenly distributed and most noticeably, these Cougars have no problem passing up a good shot for a better one.

Saturday against Georgia State, BYU had 23 assists with a season-low four turnovers. The Cougars entered the week before Christmas ranked No. 1 in the NCAA with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.17. BYU is No. 3 in assists-per-game (21.5) and after Friday’s battle against Bellarmine (7 p.m., ESPN+), the Cougars will boast the nation’s No. 1 assist leader.

Aly Khalifa, who missed three games with a sore knee, is one game shy of meeting the NCAA’s requirement to qualify for its national rankings. The 6-foot-11 junior transfer from Charlotte, working as his own “Giving Machine,” hasn’t turned the ball over in five straight games while handing out 21 assists.

McNeese guard Omar Cooper is the current national leader with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.75. Khalifa’s ratio is a jaw-dropping 15. In addition, BYU senior Spencer Johnson is No. 12 (3.86).

As a team in head-to-head combat, the Cougars have 115 more assists than their 11 opponents.

When compared to the last 11 games of last season, the numbers are even more revealing. During BYU’s disappointing 5-6 finish, the Cougars had 134 assists. During the 10-1 start this season, they have 237.

More surprising than the number surge is that BYU is doing it with mostly the same players, including Johnson, Noah Waterman, Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki, Fousseyni Traore, Dallin Hall, Trey Stewart and Richie Saunders.

Trevin Knell missed last season with shoulder surgery and Khalifa and Dawson Baker joined the squad through the transfer portal. Highly touted freshman Marcus Adams Jr. has yet to play.

That’s it. The more they win, the more mind-boggling it becomes.

Mark Pope and his staff, including the addition of Collin Terry as his fourth assistant, have transformed a streetcar running on bald tires into a race car that most are finding tough to keep up with. Pope retooled his program using the same tools.

BYU’s NET ranking was No. 91 last January. Monday, even with the injury to Traore that has sidelined him since Thanksgiving, the Cougars are No. 4 and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects BYU as a No. 3-seed if the NCAA Tournament started this week.

These are good times, but the holiday fun began for the Cougars in August when the team spent two weeks on the road in Europe. Somewhere during that excursion, amid the sightseeing, local cuisine and a few exhibition games, the roster formed a manifesto.

The guys determined to turn a corner and redefine BYU basketball as a group that plays defense, rebounds, distributes and shoots the lights out — all key ingredients to a 10-1 start and an NCAA Tournament finish.

Everybody knows the big battles are on the way in the Big 12. However, the Cougars’ lofty position in the NET will only be strengthened, even in a loss, as they play such a strong conference schedule. In addition to BYU, there are five Big 12 programs ranked among the NET’s top 18, including No. 1 Houston.

Pope deserves a holiday plate full of cookies that he can share with his staff. At 10-1, he can justifiably be as jolly as Old Saint Nick — only he’s much younger and thinner and prefers a tailored blue suit over a red one. Pope is also a bit seasoned himself. He has been on this ride before, both as a player and a coach, but this year seems different.

There is a noticeable comfort to his side-court demeanor. His highs aren’t as high and his lows aren’t as low, and he’s smiling a lot more often in between. He loves this team and after a couple of tough seasons, BYU’s analytically driven leader is happy to let the numbers tout their togetherness.

The debate over whether it’s more fun to give than to receive will always remain in the eyes of the beholder, but there is no disputing it’s more enjoyable to win than lose. The Cougars have figured out that the spirit of giving, passing up a good shot for a better one, is the key to their winning throughout the holiday season, the Big 12 season and beyond.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battles Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) and Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) as he goes back up with a rebound as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31) battle for the ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) defends Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) stops and loses defender Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) wrestle for the ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball with Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) defending as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU head coach Mark Pope shouts from the bench as his team takes on Georgia State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Georgia State Panthers guard Rickey Bradley Jr. (4) reaches in on Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) as he drives toward the hoop as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) dodges Georgia State Panthers forward Jamaine Mann (2) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot attempt

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot attempt as he gets past Georgia State Panthers guard Brenden Tucker (5) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to his players as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) looks for an open teammate with Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) trailing behind as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) looks for an open teammate with Georgia State Panthers guard Julian Mackey (3) trailing behind as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU center Aly Khalifa (50) spins toward the basket with Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31).

Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) spins toward the basket with Georgia State Panthers guard Lucas Taylor (31) defending as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) teases teammates on the bench as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives at the hoop as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) drives toward the hoop after faking out Georgia State Panthers guard Dwon Odom (1) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cheerleaders entertain the fans as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Georgia State Panthers guard Brenden Tucker (5) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Jared McGregor (51) battle for the loose ball as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) congratulates Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) as he comes out of the game as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) pulls the ball back as he tries to fake the defenders as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives around Georgia State Panthers forward Jay'Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives around Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo claps as he entertains the fans as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) shoots over Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU and Georgia State talk during at a timeout as they play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) flies toward the hoop with Georgia State Panthers center Edward Nnamoko (21) defending him as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) gets ahead of Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) in the lane as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) defends Georgia State Panthers forward Leslie Nkereuwem (23) as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Georgia State Panthers forward Jay’Den Turner (10) reaches for the ball as he and Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battle as BYU and Georgia State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. BYU won 86-54.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.

 

 

 

 

