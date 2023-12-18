You have one more chance to vote for your favorite singer on ‘The Voice.’ Here’s what to know

Now in its 24th season — the first without country star Blake Shelton as a coach — “The Voice” has whittled the competition down to the final five singers. Heading into the finale, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan both have an advantage with two singers each still on their teams. John Legend has one singer remaining, while Gwen Stefani is out of the running for the victory this season.

Here’s a look at who’s left in the competition and how to vote.

Who are the top 5 singers on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Below are the top five singers this season, and a clip of their audition.

Team Reba

Ruby Leigh

Jacquie Roar

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Huntley

Team Legend

Lila Forde

How do you vote on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

“The Voice” gives fans two methods of voting: online or through the show’s official app.

How to vote on ‘The Voice’ online

You can vote online for your favorite singer at voice.vote.nbc.com. The final online voting window begins Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. MST and is open until 5 a.m. MST on Dec. 19.

On Dec. 19, “The Voice” will reveal the Season 24 winner.

How to vote through ‘The Voice’ app

“The Voice” official app is available to download from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Who is predicted to win ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, Huntley, a 33-year-old rock singer from Virginia, is a favorite to win the season.

Sixteen-year-old Ruby Leigh, a country singer/yodeler from Foley, Missouri, who is on Team Reba, is also a strong contender. The entertainment site Parade also indicates that Huntley and Leigh are the two frontrunners for the victory.

But TVLine predicts that Lila Forde, a singer on Legend’s team who channels Joni Mitchell, has the best shot at winning.

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale?

The first part of “The Voice” finale airs Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. MST. The two-hour episode will feature the top five contestants performing a ballad and an up-tempo song. “The Voice” will crown the Season 24 winner, based on overnight audience voting, during a two-hour episode that airs 8 p.m. MST on NBC.

The star-studded finale episode will feature a number of performances, including from Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, Earth Wind & Fire, and Keith Urban, per Billboard.