Here’s where BYU and Utah basketball landed in the latest Associated Press polls

A relatively quiet week for both BYU and Utah men’s basketball netted a little upward movement in the Associated Press top 25 rankings on Monday.

The Cougars (10-1) jumped one spot to No. 17 in the latest AP poll after beating Denver and Georgia State by an average of 24 points. BYU received 569 votes in the poll, 19 short of No. 16 Colorado State.

The Utes (8-2) received 37 votes in this week’s poll, 12 more than last week. That put Utah fourth among teams receiving votes that are outside the top 25. Utah won its lone game last week, beating Utah Valley for its fifth straight victory.

Both teams will play Bellarmine this week — the Utes on Wednesday and the Cougars on Friday — before Christmas weekend.

There are six Big 12 teams in the latest AP top 25 rankings — in addition to BYU, Kansas stayed at No. 2, Houston moved up one spot to No. 3, Oklahoma climbed four spots to No. 7, Baylor dropped four spots to No. 10 and Texas stayed at No. 19.

Iowa State (24 votes) and TCU (10) also received votes.

In the Pac-12, Arizona dropped to No. 4 in the poll after now No. 1 Purdue handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Arizona remains the only Pac-12 team in the top 25. Colorado is the first Pac-12 team outside the rankings with 84 votes, while Washington also received two votes.

Heading into this week’s action, BYU is ranked No. 4 in the latest NET rankings, down a spot from its previous perch, while Utah is at No. 33.

Utah State, which is off to a 11-1 start, is No. 29 in the NET rankings.

Women’s basketball

The Utah women’s basketball team stayed at No. 11 in the newest AP women’s basketball poll released Monday.

The Utes (9-2) beat Southern Utah in their lone game since falling just short against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 10.

There was little movement at the top of the women’s top 25 — only two teams moved one spot in the top 15, and the top 12 stayed the same.

Utah is still currently at No. 2 in the NET rankings, behind South Carolina.

BYU (9-2), after rallying to beat Idaho State in overtime, is No. 85 in the NET rankings.