What Andy Reid just said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is still a fan of Taylor Swift’s love story with his tight end Travis Kelce four months after the couple’s relationship went public and Swift took over the NFL.

On Sunday, Reid reiterated his support for the couple when talking to People magazine after the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 27-17.

“She’s got a great guy she’s dating right now, so I’m happy for both of them,” he said.

Swift was on hand to watch Kelce and the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, which she sold out three times earlier this year during her “Eras Tour,” according to CBS News Boston.

“Listen, I’m a big fan so I’m glad she was here and I hope she enjoyed it,” Reid told People.

How many Chiefs game has Taylor Swift attended?

Sunday was the seventh Chiefs game Swift has attended this season, the Providence Journal reported. The Chiefs have gone 5-2 in games that the 12-time Grammy winner was watching from the stands.

When she’s in attendance, shots of Swift and references to her music dominate NFL broadcasts — much to the ire of some NFL fans. But Swift is “just there to support Travis,” she told Time magazine earlier this month.

Swift was caught on camera on Sunday looking deeply upset about a no-call on the Patriots’ Myles Bryant after Kelce went down in the endzone, per a video shared by ESPN on Instagram.

What has Andy Reid previously said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

In September, reporters asked Reid about the romance in his postgame press conference after the Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10, which was the first game Swift attended and when the couple’s relationship went public.

“I’ve met her before,” Reid said, per a video on NFL.com. “I set them up.”

Kelce addressed Reid’s comment during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know. He could have been in the background the whole time,” Travis Kelce joked on the podcast. “Who knew cupid was so big?”

The Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders next on Christmas at 11 a.m. MST in one of the three games the NFL is playing on the holiday.