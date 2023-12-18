YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

A little more than three months after being arrested and charged, popular YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke pleaded guilty Monday in her child abuse criminal case.

A plea deal was announced in St. George's 5th District Court for the 41-year-old Springville mother of six who gained millions of followers with her "8 Passengers" YouTube channel, which was taken down earlier this year.

Franke pleaded guilty to four of the six charges of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, originally filed against her in exchange for the other two being dismissed. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20. The brief court hearing lasted only four minutes.

Franke was arrested after her son climbed out of a window in Ivins and ran to a neighbor's home seeking food and water. Investigators said they later discovered that the boy had been tied to the ground before escaping.

Franke is the business partner of Jodi Nan Hildebrandt, 54, of Ivins, the founder of the Orem-based mental and emotional healing company Connexions Classroom, a company that says it helps people with addiction and mental health issues. Hildebrandt was also charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Winward Law, who is representing Franke, issued a statement Friday in anticipation of the plea deal.

"During Ruby Franke's incarceration in Washington County Jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions," the statement reads, in part. "Ms. Franke is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration."

The statement also indicated that she could testify against Hildebrandt. They add that Franke has recently started to reach out to family members to apologize. Franke’s husband filed for divorce in November.

Hildebrandt's next court date had not been scheduled as of Monday.

