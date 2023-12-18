What is Southwest’s plus-size traveler policy and why is it trending on TikTok?

Southwest Airlines first implemented its “customer of size” policy more than 30 years ago, but several viral TikTok videos have brought new attention to it in recent weeks and led other airlines to be scrutinized.

A TikTok posted in October by user @kimmystyled showed a Southwest customer using the policy, which allows plus-sized passengers to reserve an extra seat next to their own free of charge. According to Southwest’s website, the policy was designed to ensure comfort and safety for all passengers.

“Southwest is the only airline with this policy for customers of size. It should be the industry norm,” text on the video reads. “Flying is public transportation and should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people.”

The TikTok has gained almost a million views and has hundreds of comments, which express everything from gratitude to indignation. While some commenters gave thanks for the policy, others pointed out that tall people still have to pay for seats with extra legroom.

The video’s creator responded to one comment asking if the policy extended to people with longer legs.

“I think it should be allowed for tall and pregnant or disabled people — we can encourage southwest to expand this policy,” her comment reads.

Several other creators have made similar videos, and the #customerofsizepolicy hashtag now has 4.8 million views on TikTok.

Jaelynn Chaney, a plus-size travel expert, started a petition earlier this year asking the Federal Aviation Administration to require all airlines to have a comprehensive customer of size policy. The petition now has almost 40,000 signatures.

Chaney spoke to CNN about her petition and said that while she’d like airlines to implement policies similar to Canada’s one-person-one-fare decision, her main goal is for all U.S. airlines to have options for plus-size passengers.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean they all need to offer free second seats, but we need to at least have the information to navigate the different airlines,” she said.

Chaney said Alaska Airlines is the only other U.S. airline that has a policy comparable to Southwest’s. Alaska’s policy requires any customer who cannot comfortably fit within one seat to purchase a second seat, and customers are eligible for a refund of that second seat if the plane departs with an open seat available.

Chaney said her petition has received mixed responses, but she hopes it creates change.

“Unfortunately, plus-size passengers often experience discomfort and discrimination when flying,” Chaney’s petition states. “The lack of a uniform customer-of-size airline policy is unacceptable and must be addressed.”