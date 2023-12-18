What Fred Warner said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Fred Warner has plenty of fans, but Pat McAfee may be his loudest.

The San Francisco 49ers superstar and BYU product appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday for an exclusive interview, where he was introduced as “the greatest linebacker in the NFL” by McAfee.

“You’re up for defensive player of the year this year, and I am so pumped,” McAfee said. “Legitimately, watching you play football is fun, dude. We all enjoy it a lot. ... You got a squad around you that is about to go on a run. I’m not jinxing anything, but I will once again lose a (expletive) ton of money if you guys don’t go (to the Super Bowl).”

“Hey, don’t jinx us Pat!” Warner playfully replied.

Warner discussed plenty of topics during his nearly 20-minute guest spot, including his admiration for Seattle Seahawks linebacker and former Utah State standout Bobby Wagner. He said Wagner is one of the players he’s most tried to emulate in his career.

“I’ll never forget my rookie year we were in Seattle. Our offense was charging down the field and in the red zone, and Bobby takes a pick and houses it for 100 yards down our sideline,” Warner said. “I’m sitting there watching it like, ‘This guy’s just amazing. He’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’”

He continued, “(Wagner’s) been a big brother to me. Now, having his number and being able to communicate with him has been super humbling, and I’m super grateful for him.”

Here are some other quotes from Warner’s time on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

On the juggernaut 49ers offense

“Our offense is playing at just an insane level right now. They got weapons everywhere, and when my man MVP Purd is playing like the way he’s playing, it’s so fun to watch from the sideline. As a defense, we know that as long as we do our job, the offense can put up 30, 40, 50 points if they want.”

On his teammate and intriguing MVP candidate quarterback Brock Purdy

“The guy is made of the right stuff, since the day he came in here, he’s just been about ball. He hasn’t been about any of the outside noise or any of that nonsense, all he wants to do is be his best self for this team, and that’s exactly what you want out of your franchise quarterback, right? It doesn’t matter how great he’s playing or any type of lull that there’s been, head down, humble as can be.”

On being an effective defender in the NFL

“You gotta play the game the right way. I think the thing that gets lost in this game is playing with a high amount of effort. I think that’s what separates guys and what’s helped separate me is just running to the football and trying to arrive with bad intentions. The art of finishing is being lost a little bit, so I think if we keep that up then we have no problem.”

On the energy and culture of the 49ers

“When you love what you’re doing and you love who you’re doing it with, it’s so easy to be out there making plays, having fun and doing the celebrations. It’s not just about having fun when you make a play, it’s about having even more fun when your teammate makes a play.”