Jazz 125, Nets 108: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz improved to 10-17 on the season with a 125-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Delta Center on Monday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Collin Sexton once again was huge for the Jazz, finishing with 27 points. But more importantly, Sexton put a ton of pressure on the rim, drawing multiple fouls and going 12-of-13 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: Cam Johnson averages just over 14 points per game for the Nets but scored just seven in 27 minutes against the Jazz.

27: Sexton wasn’t the only player who scored 27 for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker also finished with 27 points and dished out six assists to go with it.

30: The Jazz were really running in this game, scoring 30 fast break points against the Nets.

10: On the other side, the Jazz focused their transition defensive efforts and held the Nets to just 10 fast break points.

Best of the best: The dribble-drive pressure that was largely caused by Sexton led to the Jazz getting a ton of open looks from deep and they capitalized on those chances, hitting 3-pointers at a 41.2% clip.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz send the Nets home on a three-game losing streak and the Nets close out their five-game, pre-Christmas roadtrip with a 1-4 record.