Monday, December 18, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 125, Nets 108: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks the shot by Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz improved to 10-17 on the season with a 125-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Delta Center on Monday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks the shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks the shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) compete to rebound in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks the shot by Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sen. Mitt Romney watches the Jazz game in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks the shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) compete to rebound in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Best performance: Collin Sexton once again was huge for the Jazz, finishing with 27 points. But more importantly, Sexton put a ton of pressure on the rim, drawing multiple fouls and going 12-of-13 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: Cam Johnson averages just over 14 points per game for the Nets but scored just seven in 27 minutes against the Jazz.

27: Sexton wasn’t the only player who scored 27 for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker also finished with 27 points and dished out six assists to go with it.

30: The Jazz were really running in this game, scoring 30 fast break points against the Nets.

10: On the other side, the Jazz focused their transition defensive efforts and held the Nets to just 10 fast break points.

Best of the best: The dribble-drive pressure that was largely caused by Sexton led to the Jazz getting a ton of open looks from deep and they capitalized on those chances, hitting 3-pointers at a 41.2% clip.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz send the Nets home on a three-game losing streak and the Nets close out their five-game, pre-Christmas roadtrip with a 1-4 record.

