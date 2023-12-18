Tucker Carlson rules out running as Trump’s vice president

During a speech at a conservative conference Monday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he is not interested in running as Donald Trump’s vice president.

Carlson appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, where a young attendee asked him during the question-and-answer portion if he’d consider joining Trump’s presidential ticket.

“I am a talk show host,” Carlson said. “That is what I do.”

Carlson said that politicians are “probably the worst people in our society.”

“It’s just impossible to imagine myself getting involved in something like that,” he said. “And it’s not because I’m afraid. Because I’m not, at all. ... But because, how would I be good at it? You know what I mean? I don’t think I would.”

In a Deseret News/HarrisX poll of U.S. voters last month, only 6% of Republicans said they want Trump to pick Carlson as his running-mate, should Trump win the GOP nomination. Carlson finished below Nikki Haley (20%), Ron DeSantis (18%), Vivek Ramaswamy (13%) and Mike Pence (9%). Tim Scott also received 6%.