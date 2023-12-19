High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 9

The Dixie Flyers (5-4) claimed a decisive 52-32 victory over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (3-7). The Flyers took a commanding lead in the second quarter that they maintained until the end. The Flyers’ Kealah Faumuina led all scorers with 19 points, and Jerzi Bundy chipped in with 9, including a 3-pointer. For the Mustangs, Summer Adams scored 10 points with two 3-pointers, while Kinsey Plewe added 9 points, including a 3-pointer.

In a closely contested game, the Cedar City Reds (7-2) narrowly defeated the Hurricane Tigers (6-3) with a final score of 49-48. The Reds managed to close the gap in the third quarter, putting them in position to claim the victory in the fourth quarter. On the Reds’ side, Annalyse Shimada scored 13 points including one 3-pointer and Gabby Gomez added another 10. For the Tigers, Addison Crandall and Ana Larsen stood out, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively, with Larsen also knocking down three 3-pointers.

Region 12

The Richfield Wildcats (8-3) clinched a narrow victory over the Emery Spartans (6-4) with a final score of 58-53. The Wildcats rallied in the second quarter to establish a lead that they would hold until the end. Hallie Janes made a remarkable contribution to the Wildcats’ triumph, scoring 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Abbee Albrecht also added 16 points to the score. On the Spartans’ side, Katelyn Nielson was the leading scorer with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Aliya Lester followed with 13 points, 9 of which were from 3-pointers. Kenadie Maughan also contributed with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Juab(7-3) claimed a decisive win over North Sanpete(6-2), with the final score Juab 51, North Sanpete 26. Ava Cuff led the scoring for Juab with 19 points, bolstered by her two 3-pointers. Emmy Lovell and Lucy Richards also pitched in with 8 and 7 points respectively. Despite their best efforts, North Sanpete saw contributions from Jessica Applegarth and Sadie Job who both delivered 6 points.

Carbon (7-4) emerged victorious with a significant 67-24 triumph over Delta (5-7). The Dinos built a solid lead in the first half that they further extended in the third quarter. Kylan Sorenson was the Dinos’ top scorer, putting up 18 points, with a 3-pointer, followed closely by Madi Orth and Jacie Jensen who had 16 and 15 points respectively, each contributing two 3-pointers. Raynee Western led the Rabbits with 6 points, including a 3-pointer.

Region 18

Beaver(8-2) demonstrated a dominant performance against Millard(2-8), comfortably securing a win with a final score of 61-29. Strong performances from Danzee Bradshaw, scoring 18 points with a 3-pointer, Gentry Brown with 13 points and three 3-point field goals, and Talia Alisa with 13 points gave Beaver the edge.

The Enterprise Wolves (5-6) emerged victorious over the Parowan Rams (1-8), finishing the game with a winning score of 49-35. For the Wolves, Bentlee Rogers stood out as the top scorer, contributing 16 points, while Jaycee Barlow followed with 10 points. Liza Balajadia also added 8 points, including two 3-pointers. As for the Rams, Bella Robinson led the scoring with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Nonregion

Draper APA(8-3) demonstrated a dominant performance against Bush(10-3), ending with a resounding score of 82-29. Aaliyah Baldwin led scoring for Draper APA, scoring 22 points and six 3-pointers. Samantha Kartchner and Jazmin Mocteuma registered 19 and 13 points respectively. Kartchner also made a 3-pointer while Mocteuma added two to her tally.

Bingham(6-2) managed to pull away from Bonita Vista, Calif.,(1-5) outscoring them with a final tally of 65-45. Addy Horsley led Bingham’s scoring with 16 points and two 3-pointers, while Brianna Badonie followed closely with 15 points and one 3-pointer.

Copper Hills dominated against Eastside Catholic, Wash., winning 63-40. Standout player Ellie Taylor led the scoring for Copper Hills, recording 19 points with two 3-pointers. Skylie Barker and Alyssa Loza, and Ayla Marston also played crucial roles, contributing with 11, 8, and 8 points respectively, each netting a 3-pointer.

With a steady performance throughout all four quarters, Desert Hills(4-3) defeated Mountainside with a final score of 37-27. Hannah Heaton led the scoring for Desert Hills with a total of 13 points. Jenna Brown also played an essential role, contributing 10 points to the total score. Kimber Clawson and Tess Peterson added a combating 5 and 6 points respectively.

Copper Hills(10-0) had an impressive victory against Beaver Falls, Pa.,(5-5) getting the win with the final score of 64-42. Skylie Barker played a crucial role with a total of 23 points, including two 3-pointers. Aspen Fraser added 14 points to the scoring sheet.

Ridgeline (7-2) secured a mammoth victory over Vanden, Calif., (5-4) in a 61-24 rout. The night was commanded by Ridgeline’s Emilee Skinner, who tallied 27 points, including a 3-pointer, and collected 9 rebounds. Macie Brown (22) made significant contributions as well with 9 points and a 3-pointer, bolstering Ridgeline’s relentless offense.

Davis(8-0) dominated the game against Olympus(4-5) with a final score of 66-42. Kendra Kitchen and Kate Richards led the offensive efforts for Davis. Kitchen had 23 points including one 3-pointer, while Richards followed suit with 20 points and five 3-pointers. Olympus demonstrated resistance, with Keily Trabanino leading the team’s scoring with 13 points and a 3-pointer while Joss Baker added 9 points and 13 rebounds to the effort.

Despite a fiery fourth-quarter comeback by Ogden(3-8), it was Roy(3-5) who ultimately claimed the victory with a final score of 49-35. Jerzee Hart led the scoring for Roy, contributing 8 points grabbing 6 rebounds, a pair of assists and a pair of blocks. For Ogden, Ruth Larsen managed to net 10 points, despite the team’s struggles.

Crestwood Prep edged out Lone Peak(5-4) with a final score of 59-52. Lone Peak saw commendable performances from Katy Lawrence and Kennedy Woolston, both scoring double figures. Lawrence netted 12 points with 4 three-pointers while Woolston contributed another 11 points along with 3 three-point field goals.

In a competitive matchup, Tintic(2-8) managed to triumph over Maeser Prep(2-9) with a final score of 39-27. Tintic’s victory saw impressive performances from Samantha Grimstead, scoring 13 points and a 3-pointer, and Alle Young who added 10 more points with two 3-pointers. Maeser Prep’s Octavia Mosher led scoring for her team with 16 points.

In a commanding performance, West (6-1) coasted to victory over Columbia, Idaho, (4-6) with a final score of 57-30. The standout performance was by Kylee Falatea who scored 21 points for West, including three 3-pointers. Other notable contributors were Laite Latu and Fina Tuha, each adding 7 points to West’s total.

The Uintah Utes (3-8) triumphed over the Union Cougars (2-11) with a definitive score of 44-27. The Utes pulled away in the first quarter and continued to dominate the game throughout. Zoey Glenn and Charlee Gilroy led the scoring for the Utes with six points each, both netting a 3-pointer. For the Cougars, Lydia Hoschouer topped the list with 11 points, including a 3-pointer.

With a final score of 74-41, the Summit Academy Bears (5-4) recorded a decisive win over the San Juan Broncos (2-8). A strong surge in the third quarter solidified the Bears’ lead. Avery Backus of the Bears scored a team-high of 20 points, and Kita Holmes and Regan Gorgeson followed closely with 17 and 16 points, with Holmes and Gorgeson also netting 5 and 4 3-pointers respectively. Khimya Fullwood was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 15 points.

The Clearfield Falcons (6-0) maintained their undefeated streak to start the season, securing a comfortable victory over the Skyline Eagles (2-7) with a final score of 65-47. Xiyah Yarbrough was the top performer for the Falcons, scoring 17 points. Destini Gomez and Amber Dankwa each added 12 points to the Falcons’ score, with Gomez netting two 3-pointers. Izzy Wyaskett also contributed 10 points, including one 3-pointer. On the Eagles’ side, Cami Groberg led the scoring with 21 points, which comprised a 3-pointer. Mia Johnson contributed 8 points, including a 3-pointer, to the Eagles’ effort.

Canyon View(4-6) edged out Manti(4-5) with a final score of 47-43. Canyon View was led by Maylee Spencer who scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers. A strong third quarter by Canyon View made a big difference in the match’s outcome. Manti’s Olsen June and Carlie Thompson tried to turn the tide with 14 and 12 points respectively, but Manti couldn’t catch up with Canyon View’s scoring momentum.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (7-2) triumphed over the Highland Rams (0-5) in a closely contested game, ending with a 56-47 final score. Leah Bailey was the leading scorer for the Golden Eagles, putting up 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. Bailey also chipped in three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks. Shay Brown added another 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while leading in rebounds and steals with five and six, respectively. As for the Rams, despite the loss, Malia Kaufusi put forward an impressive performance scoring 20 points. She was closely followed by Danae Asiata, who contributed 15 points, including a 3-pointer.

In a tightly contested game, the Murray Spartans (5-4) edged past the Woods Cross Wildcats (3-4) with a final score of 36-35. On the Spartans’ side, Charlotte Scherbel led the scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Mia AuClaire added another 10 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Wildcats, Mari Nichols was the top scorer with 11 points, and Grace MacArthur contributed 9 points, including a 3-pointer.

In a game that saw plenty of scoring in the second half, Layton Christian managed to edge past Mountain Crest with a final score of 50-45. Layton Christian was propelled to victory with notable contributions from Asmin Tanhan who scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers. On the other end, Mountain Crest got a standout performance from Aspen Leishman, scoring 18 points inclusive of four 3-pointers.

Janalynn Blotter scored the game winner as time expired in overtime, helping Green Canyon(8-2) snatch a victory from Fremont(5-4) by the score of 45-44. Talyssa Nelson led the team with 17 points while Blotter provided a firm support with 12 points. On the Fremont side, Kale Brian proved to be a key player, scoring 13 points including two 3-point field goals.

The Bountiful Redhawks (5-3) secured a solid victory over the Springville Red Devils (2-7) ending the game with a score of 46-29. The Redhawks solidified their lead in the third quarter. For the Redhawks, Taylor Harvey scored a considerable 20 points, including two 3-pointers, and Milika Satuala contributed 15 points. On the Red Devils’ side, Gwen Fales was the leading scorer with 10 points, and Natalie Florence added 8 points, including two 3-pointers.

Viewmont(5-4) secured a narrow victory over Riverton(2-7), closing the game at 56-51. Aubrey Mulitalo led Viewmont’s charge, recording 16 points, accompanied by a 3-pointer. Kristina Gunnell and Mara Mickelson added 15 and 11 points respectively.. Riverton saw a stellar performance from Emmalee Christensen who tallied 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

The Brighton Bengals (7-2) showed their strength against the Timpanogos Timberwolves (2-8), winning the game with a commanding 60-27 score. A dominant third quarter was key for the Bengals’ victory. The Bengals’ scoring was led by Sophie Nielsen with 20 points that included three 3-pointers, followed by Olivia Stephens, who collected 15 points and also netted three 3-pointers. Ella Maddox led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 8 points, 6 of which came from 3-pointers.

Alta(7-2) maintained a cohesive and strong performance throughout the game, allowing them to triumph over Kearns(4-5) with a final score of 56-27. Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu was the leading scorer for Alta with 20 points, notching a 3-pointer as well. On Kearns’ side, both Iman Finau and Kylee Glade shared the each scored 8 points with a 3-pointer a piece.

Mountain Ridge(8-2) easily ran over Orem(1-8), scoring a substantial victory with a final score of 70-32. Jessica Maynard and Kya Newton shared the spotlight for Mountain Ridge, each scoring 19 points. Newton also contributed three 3-point field goals. Anna Thayer led the scoring for Orem with 15 points.

The Tooele Buffaloes (3-3) secured a significant victory over the Logan Grizzlies (1-10), coming out on top with a score of 60-17. The Buffaloes set the pace early, gaining a dominant lead in the first half. Josie Kennedy was the leading scorer for the Buffaloes, amassing 19 points, including a 3-pointer. Kennedy Searle also contributed 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Julia Held was the top scorer for the Grizzlies, contributing 8 points to the team’s total.

The Providence Hall Patriots (5-5) emerged victorious against the Milford Tigers (4-4), with a final score of 51-34. The Patriots really opened up their lead in the second quarter. Paige Krebs was the top scorer for the Patriots, tallying 19 points, including a 3-pointer. She was closely followed by Ireland Anderson with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Tigers, Tayleah Spaulding put up the most points with 13, while Miley Willden added 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

The South Summit Wildcats (7-1) proved too strong for the Altamont Longhorns (0-4), registering a convincing 68-46 victory. The Wildcats asserted their dominance in the first half, building a decisive lead. Emma Broadbent was the standout for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high of 25 points, with Mariah Bowen tacking on another 20 points, including two 3-pointers. M. Peck led the Longhorns with 15 points, along with McConkie, who contributed 11 points.

The Layton Lancers (5-5) overcame the Cyprus Pirates (3-5) in a 60-51 victory after seizing control in the third quarter. For the Lancers, Oakley Homer helmed the team with 17 points, three 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals while Katlynn Spendlove chipped in with an additional 13 points. The Pirates saw a strong performance from Amelia Echternkamp who tallied 23 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Veanna Pau’u and Sela Ama also contributed, each scoring 8 points, with Ama adding a 3-pointer.

The Ben Lomond Scots (5-5) prevailed 32-25 over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-6). The Scots established a lead in the third quarter, allowing them to secure the win. Standouts for the Scots included Ofa Arrequin, Anahi Flores Gomez and Jazzy Tinajero, who netted 8, 7, and 6 points respectively, with Flores Gomez and Tinajero each sinking a 3-pointer. For the Bulldogs, Linsi Hansen led the charge with 7 points, followed by Maile Ha’o and Rylee Bartholomew, both tallying 6 points.

The Grantsville Cowboys (9-2) took the win against the Syracuse Titans (6-3) with a score of 57-50. Kodee Williams led the scoring for the Cowboys with 18 points, including one 3-pointer, while Baylee Lowder followed closely with 16 points, also netting a 3-pointer. Renn White contributed 11 points as well, nine of which were from beyond the arc. For the Titans, Cortnie Barker was the top scorer with 19 points, which included two 3-pointers. Avery Sanders also had a good performance, contributing 12 points, with two scores from downtown.

