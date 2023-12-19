Jimmer Fredette is counting down the days to Christmas — and Paris

This is the time of year when visions of sugar plums dance in the heads of the Christmas dreamers, but for Jimmer Fredette, his mind is sharing the season with something else. The former BYU basketball star is months away from representing the United States at the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball.

“I’m trying to enjoy the holidays with the family, but in the back of my mind, every single day, I’m thinking about the Olympics and trying to picture myself on the floor.” — Jimmer Fredette

“I’m trying to enjoy the holidays with the family, but in the back of my mind, every single day, I’m thinking about the Olympics and trying to picture myself on the floor,” Fredette told the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “I’ve played in the World Cup, Pan Am Games, and I’ve played in some big tournaments with the USA on my chest for 3x3, but I know that the Olympics is going to be such a different experience.

“To have an opportunity to play for Team USA in the Olympics and walk in the opening ceremonies and do all those amazing things will be a dream come true.”

Fredette’s team is ranked No. 2 in the world behind Serbia. Six other countries will join them in Paris.

“You play each team once and then get seeded,” Fredette said. “The bottom two are out. The top two get a bye into the semifinals and the other four play in a quarterfinal game to advance. If you can get into the top two, you are already in the medal rounds. Hopefully we can do well in those initial seven games.”

Fredette was named college basketball’s Player of the Year following his senior season at BYU. He was a lottery pick in the 2011 NBA draft and became an international superstar in China. A gold medal in Paris would trump them all.

“We definitely have a shot,” he said. “It’s exciting to think about.”

Jimmer on BYU’s 10-1 start

BYU’s 10-1 start is the program’s best since Fredette’s 10-1 start in 2011.

“I knew they would be better this year, just because of the fact that the guys would be older, and experience helps,” Fredette said. “I didn’t think it was going to start off like this. But now you look at a team that can compete in the Big 12.”

The No. 17 Cougars host Bellarmine Friday night (7 p.m., ESPN+) and Wyoming (Dec. 30) before welcoming Cincinnati to the Marriott Center (Jan. 6) in the historic Big 12 opener.

“It’s changed most opinions that people had about BYU,” Fredette said. “I’m not saying they are going to win the Big 12 but I think they can be around .500. If you do that, you are making the NCAA Tournament.”

Jimmer on BYUtv

Fredette made his broadcasting debut on BYUtv last week against Denver. He worked the pre- and post-game shows as a studio analyst with former teammate Tyler Haws and host Jarom Jordan. Fredette broke Danny Ainge’s all-time scoring record at BYU in 2011. Haws broke Fredette’s record in 2014.

“It’s definitely different, but I enjoyed it,” Fredette said of his analyst role. “It’s something I feel comfortable with. I played in a BYU uniform for a long time, so I kinda know what those guys are going through. I loved it and I’ll be doing more of it.”

Jimmer on Jimmermania

Fredette developed a following that still baffles him, even a dozen years after his last basket at BYU. The 3x3 tour took him far from Provo, but not beyond the reach of Jimmermania.

“Every single place I’ve gone to, and it does not matter, we’ve been to Mongolia, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Chile, Kosovo — literally everywhere and I have yet to be at a tournament where I haven’t seen someone wearing a BYU shirt,” Fredette said. “Not one tournament, not even in Mongolia.”

Fredette has even spotted Latter-day Saint missionaries cheering him on at his international events.

“It’s been an amazing experience. BYU is truly worldwide,” Fredette said. “Obviously it has a lot to do with the church, but it’s incredible to still have that (support) 12 years removed from BYU. It is really special. I don’t think many universities can offer that.”

Jimmer Fredette practices for the USA Basketball 3x3 national team, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami Lakes, Fla. The U.S. learned Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it has clinched spots at the Paris Games in both men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball. “Making it to the Olympics, that’s what it’s been all about for us,” said Fredette. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.



