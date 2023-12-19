Starting next year, Colorado will begin regularly facing off against BYU and Utah since all three programs will be part of the Big 12.

And in 2026, another Utah school will get in on the action against Coach Prime.

Weber State announced Tuesday that it has scheduled a future contest with Colorado. The Wildcats will travel to Boulder on Sept. 12, 2026, for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The Wildcats will open 2026 on the road against Southern Utah before taking on Colorado. They will then host Northwestern State to complete their nonconference slate.

In addition to the newly scheduled game against the Buffaloes, Weber State has several other Power Five matchups on the calendar: Washington (2024), Arizona (2025), BYU (2027 and 2030) and Utah (2029).

In Deion Sanders’ debut season in Boulder, Colorado finished 4-8 and continued to make noise in the transfer portal in preparation for Big 12 competition.

The Wildcats went 6-5 this past season under first-year head coach Mickey Mental.

Also on Tuesday, Colorado added games against Delaware in 2025, Northern Illinois in 2027 and Northern Colorado in 2028 and 2031 to its nonconference schedule.

