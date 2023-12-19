Facebook Twitter
Devin Dye had a breakout year for Utah State this season. Now he’s headed to the Big 12

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State safety Devin Dye (23) motions to teammates on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Logan.

Tyler Tate, Associated Press

Thus far this December, Utah State football has lost one player off its two-deep roster to the transfer portal.

That player? Safety Devin Dye.

Dye was one of the Aggies’ best defenders this past season, racking up 81 total tackles — fourth-most on the team — while also breaking up seven passes, picking off two more and also forcing and recovering a fumble.

He was a game breaker for the Aggies in his first season after transferring to USU from Palomar College part of Utah State’s 2023 signing class.

The son of MLB great Jermaine Dye will continue his college football career away from Logan, though he will be making a trip to Provo next season.

On Tuesday Dye announced on social media that he has committed to and will transfer to Kansas, joining his brother, current Jayhawks safety Jalen Dye in Lawrence.

Dye had a choice of transferring to multiple schools, receiving offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Utah, Tulane and Western Kentucky after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 11.

He was initially a member of the 2020 high school recruiting class and chose to go the junior college route rather than accept an offer from Austin Peay, Northern Arizona, Tennessee State or UT Martin.

