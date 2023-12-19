He’s a favorite to win ‘The Voice’ — but this rock singer says he’d still be ‘shocked’ if it happened

He’s been a front-runner all season on “The Voice,” wowing the coaches with every high-energy, rock-infused performance. According to multiple entertainment outlets, he’s a favorite to win the show. But now, as he’s given his last performances in the finale and awaits tonight’s results, Huntley says he would still be “shocked” if he won Season 24.

“If I won the show, it would feel like I did the impossible because at this point, it’s the luck of the draw,” Huntley, the only male singer left in the competition, told Parade after the first part of the finale Monday night. “Look at the artists … did you hear the show? That was intense. I’m sitting up here with these really strong ladies. ... But I think if I won, ... I think I would be shocked, kind of like how I look every single time I’m up there.”

Ahead of the Season 24 finale, which airs Dec. 19, here’s a look at Huntley’s run on the “The Voice.”

Huntley reaches ‘The Voice’ finale

Even as he’s cruised through each round of the competition, Huntley has remained humble about his talent. It’s a quality John Legend noted from the start, after the 33-year-old singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, performed The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” during the blind audition round.

“It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me,” Legend said, per the Deseret News. “Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley had all four coaches clamoring to get him on their teams. All of the coaches — Legend, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani — praised the singer for his artistry and said it was clear he knows what he’s doing.

“You sing your own way,” said Horan, who noted that he loved the power and control in Huntley’s voice. “It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

With help from his 6-year-old daughter, Stella, Huntley ultimately ended up joining Horan’s team, where he remained for the entire competition.

Throughout his time on the show, Huntley’s performances have included Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand,” Joe Cocker’s rendition of “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The singer told Parade that above all else, being on the show has solidified his feeling of belonging in the music industry.

“Even though the show is called ‘The Voice,’ they really teach us and give us a peek behind the blinders on how the industry is really run, from makeup to wardrobe to live shows to production. I would never have been open to that without the show,” he told Parade. “So there’s not really one thing that I could take away, but just a blessing as a whole that I do belong in this industry. It’s kind of like a boot camp for artists. That’s what it feels like. It was the best summer camp of my life.”

More about Huntley on ‘The Voice’

Per his official bio on “The Voice” website, music has long been a part of Huntley’s life — at the age of 4, he was impersonating Elvis Presley. Ten years later, Huntley was walking home from school when a friend overheard him singing and encouraged him to pursue music.

Partway through college, the singer moved to Nashville to try to make it in the industry but didn’t find the success he’d hoped for. He ended up returning to his Virginia home and, over the years, gradually worked toward becoming a full-time musician. He’s been a booking agent for musicians since 2022, and now gigs five times a week all over Virginia.

The singer released his debut single, “Holdin’ On,” last year, Hollywood Life reported.

Watch Huntley’s performances on ‘The Voice’

Blind audition — ‘She Talks to Angels,’ The Black Crowes

Battles — ‘Hold My Hand,’ Hootie & The Blowfish

Knockouts — ‘Wanted Dead or Alive,’ Bon Jovi

Playoffs — ‘Daylight,’ David Kushner

Top 12 — ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’ Joe Cocker rendition

Top 9 — ‘Way Down We Go,’ Kaleo

Top 5/finale — ‘Higher,’ Creed

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale

“The Voice” will reveal the Season 24 winner during a two-hour episode that airs starting at 8 p.m. MST on NBC.