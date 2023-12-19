Utah football gets commitment from Idaho transfer running back Anthony Woods

On the eve of the start of early signing period, when high school and junior college prospects can officially start signing with their new chosen programs, Utah football has reeled in a four-year transfer from the FCS level.

Former Idaho running back Anthony Woods announced on social media Tuesday night that he is transferring to Utah.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, the Palmdale, California native spent two seasons with the Vandals, the latest being something of a breakout season for him.

As a sophomore this 2023 season, Woods rushed for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for a Vandals’ team that finished 9-4 overall.

He showed explosive ability too, with a 93-yard touchdown run.

As a freshman in 2022, Woods was less prolific, but still rushed for 872 yards and three touchdowns in his first collegiate season.

A three-star recruit coming out of Palmdale High School in 2022, per 247 Sports, Woods only scholarship offer was Idaho, though he made good on that opportunity.

Woods joins a Utah program that dealt with considerable injury woes at running back this season, from starter Ja’Quinden Jackson to key change-of-pace back Micah Bernard.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Woods provides need depth and proven experience for the Utes, plus some tantalizing potential.