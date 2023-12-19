BYU adds another commitment from a JUCO defensive lineman

BYU has hit the junior college route hard to bolster its defensive line, and on the eve of early signing day, the Cougars received a commitment from another defensive lineman.

JUCO prospect Sani Tuala became the latest BYU commit on Tuesday, announcing the decision Tuesday night.

Tuala is rated the No. 62 overall JUCO prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He played as a freshman at Citrus College in Glendora, California, last season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He held offers from several other schools, including Utah, Washington, California and Houston, according to 247 Sports.

At Citrus College during the 2023 season, Tuala played in nine games and finished with 13 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Tuala’s commitment came one day after JUCO defensive lineman Danny Saili flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to BYU. Saili is rated the No. 18 JUCO prospect in this year’s class.

This gives BYU three defensive linemen commits from the JUCO ranks in its 2024 class.

