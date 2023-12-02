Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 113: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 in overtime at the Delta Center on Saturday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: From the bench, Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points — going a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line — to go with four rebounds and five assists.

Worst performance: Jerami Grant was unfortunately not able to play the entirety of the game after he and Ömer Yurtseven collided head-to-head and Grant had to leave the game under concussion protocol. But prior to that play, Grant went just 1-of-9 from the field, including 0-of-5 from 3-point range.

42: The Jazz allowed just 42 points in the paint. Considering that they’ve allowed as many as 72 points in the paint during a game this season, that’s a really big improvement.

24: Utah outrebounded Portland, 56-40, and the Jazz picked up 16 offensive rebounds. Off of those 16 offensive boards the Jazz scored 24 second-chance points.

11: The Jazz’s interior defense worked really well and they were rewarded by recording 11 blocks, two of which came from rookie Taylor Hendricks in his first real run with the Jazz.

Best of the best: Sexton went 0-of-2 from 3-point range but he quickly realized that it was going to be a game in which he was going to need to impact things from inside the arc and he went 9-of-11 from the interior.

Worst of the worst: Obviously it’s not Grant’s fault that he wasn’t in the game at the end of regulation or in overtime, but those are the moments when the youth of a team can show some of a team’s flaws. It was a chaotic finish to a game and that’s a moment when young players aren’t always at their best.