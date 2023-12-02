Citing BYU-Coastal Carolina game, former Cougar assistant lobbies for 8-team CFP

As the College Football Playoff picture descended into chaos Saturday evening when No. 8 Alabama beat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game, a former BYU Cougars assistant presented an idea on social media to ease the madness.

To help illustrate his point, he cited perhaps the most unique game in Cougar football history.

Ilaisa Tuiaki, who was BYU’s defensive coordinator from 2016 until the end of last season, took to social media Saturday and wrote, “In 2020 @BYUfootball & @CoastalFootball organized a game in 3 days and it was one for the ages. With all the teams that deserve to be in (the CFP), there’s no reason why you can’t make it 8 teams NOW! Too many teams deserve to play & we’re increasing the # of teams next year anyway.”

As Tuiaki alluded to, the CFP will consist of just four teams this season before it is expanded to 12 next season.

In a subsequent tweet, Tuiaki humorously referred to a line from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (which was actually from the poem “Ode” by Arthur O’Shaughnessy) to further argue his point.

“My uncle William Wonka once said ‘we are the music makers. We are the dreamers of dreams’. Only thing in the way is policy. And if we’ve learned anything in the past 3 years, we must pivot our policy when it’s necessary for the current climate. #giterdone @CFBPlayoff”

Later Saturday night, a story by Yahoo college football reporter Ross Dellenger told how The Alliance formed by the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 in 2021 prevented the playoff from expanding this year instead of next year.

“Without that gentleman’s agreement, without the 16-month delay in approving an expanded playoff, without their hoops and hurdles, their roadblocks and speed bumps, college football’s postseason this year would likely incorporate not four teams but 12,” Dellenger wrote.

Dellenger also quoted SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as saying, “You had that idea. That opportunity could have been there. But I have colleagues that chose to simply oppose.”

