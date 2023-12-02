Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

What Utah coach Lynne Roberts said about Gianna Kneepkens’ injury

Utah’s standout junior guard fell to the floor in the final two minutes of the Utes’ win over BYU with a non-contact injury

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE What Utah coach Lynne Roberts said about Gianna Kneepkens’ injury
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grimaces in pain after being injured in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grimaces in pain after being injured in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Late in No. 12 Utah’s 87-68 win over rival BYU on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, the Utes’ Gianna Kneepkens fell to the floor and had to be helped off the court.

Utah’s standout junior guard didn’t put pressure on her right leg after crumbling to the floor on the non-contact injury with 1:39 remaining in the contest, a scary moment in an otherwise positive night for the home team.

Following the game, Utah coach Lynne Roberts said she didn’t have any information about the severity of the injury. 

merlin_3009191.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) looks one way and goes the other on BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_3009147.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Kailey Woolston (10) begins to fall out of bounds as she catches a pass as Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) defends as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_3009145.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Lauren Davenport (30) fouls Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) on her drive to the hoop as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 25
BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) and BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) battle Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) for the ball as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) and BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) battle Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) for the ball as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_3009141.jpg

BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) chases after a loose ball with Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) defending her as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 25
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grimaces in pain after being injured in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grimaces in pain after being injured in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_3009229.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grabs her right foot as she falls while trying to guard BYU Cougars guard Lauren Davenport (30) in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68. Kneepkens also was taken off the court with an injury.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 25
merlin_3009227.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) guards BYU Cougars guard Lauren Davenport (30) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_3009225.jpg

BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) spins to go at Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_3009223.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) reaches out for the ball as BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) grabs her arm as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_3009221.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) dives after the ball as BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) grabs for it as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_3009219.jpg

BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) spins to the hoop on Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) and Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_3009217.jpg

After knocking the ball away from BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25), Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) hits the ball over to teammate Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_3009215.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) and Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) chase after a loose ball as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_3009213.jpg

Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_3009211.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) and BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) battle for position after a free throw as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_3009209.jpg

BYU Cougars head coach Amber Whiting yells out instructions as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_3009207.jpg

Two new banners are unveiled prior to the game between the Utah and BYU women at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_3009205.jpg

BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) tries to deflect the ball from Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_3009203.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts yells out instructions as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_3009201.jpg

Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) and BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) collide as they battle for the ball as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_3009199.jpg

Young Utah Utes fans try to get the attention of the TV cameras as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 25
merlin_3009197.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) puts up and drops in a 3-point shot as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_3009195.jpg

Utah Utes players and coaches celebrate as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_3009193.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) gets past BYU Cougars guard Lauren Davenport (30) for a shot as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_3009191.jpg
merlin_3009147.jpg
merlin_3009145.jpg
BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) and BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) battle Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) for the ball as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
merlin_3009141.jpg
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) grimaces in pain after being injured in the fourth quarter as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Utah won 87-68.
merlin_3009229.jpg
merlin_3009227.jpg
merlin_3009225.jpg
merlin_3009223.jpg
merlin_3009221.jpg
merlin_3009219.jpg
merlin_3009217.jpg
merlin_3009215.jpg
merlin_3009213.jpg
merlin_3009211.jpg
merlin_3009209.jpg
merlin_3009207.jpg
merlin_3009205.jpg
merlin_3009203.jpg
merlin_3009201.jpg
merlin_3009199.jpg
merlin_3009197.jpg
merlin_3009195.jpg
merlin_3009193.jpg

“She’s going to go get an x-ray, so hopefully it’s nothing,” the coach said.

When asked for further details, Roberts added that it was a foot-ankle injury. 

“She just kinda rolled it,” Roberts said. “It scared her, so we’ll see.”

Kneepkens scored 17 points for Utah in the win — she was one of four Utes to hit three or more 3-pointers in the game, with three herself — and added six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

“Obviously G is a huge part of our team and that’s a significant loss if that happens but I believe in our team and our depth. That’s why you have depth,” Roberts said.

Related

Kneepkens has been one of Utah’s best players since joining the program three years ago, and Saturday’s effort against BYU was another strong game against the Cougars.

She scored 29 and 18 against BYU the previous two seasons.

The 6-foot Kneepkens, who was an honorable mention All-American and a first-team All-Pac 12 performer last season, is the team’s second-leading scorer this year — she is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while also making a team-high 27 3-pointers.

The Utes are already missing starting point guard Isabel Palmer, who has been absent the team’s last five games with her own injury.

“Hopefully we get Issy Palmer back soon and we’ll be alright,” Roberts said. “That’s part of sports. That’s part of the game, but Lord willing, she’s OK.”

Next Up In U of U sports
No. 12 Utah scorches BYU early, often in a blowout rivalry win
5 storylines to follow when No. 12 Utah women’s basketball hosts BYU
Utah football gets commitment from Arizona flip Quimari Shemwell
What stood out from Hunter Erickson’s big night against Hawaii? His teammates, coach share their thoughts
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
When it comes to the transfer portal and commitments, Coach Prime is conflicted