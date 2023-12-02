What Utah coach Lynne Roberts said about Gianna Kneepkens’ injury

Late in No. 12 Utah’s 87-68 win over rival BYU on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, the Utes’ Gianna Kneepkens fell to the floor and had to be helped off the court.

Utah’s standout junior guard didn’t put pressure on her right leg after crumbling to the floor on the non-contact injury with 1:39 remaining in the contest, a scary moment in an otherwise positive night for the home team.

Following the game, Utah coach Lynne Roberts said she didn’t have any information about the severity of the injury.

“She’s going to go get an x-ray, so hopefully it’s nothing,” the coach said.

When asked for further details, Roberts added that it was a foot-ankle injury.

“She just kinda rolled it,” Roberts said. “It scared her, so we’ll see.”

Kneepkens scored 17 points for Utah in the win — she was one of four Utes to hit three or more 3-pointers in the game, with three herself — and added six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

“Obviously G is a huge part of our team and that’s a significant loss if that happens but I believe in our team and our depth. That’s why you have depth,” Roberts said.

Kneepkens has been one of Utah’s best players since joining the program three years ago, and Saturday’s effort against BYU was another strong game against the Cougars.

She scored 29 and 18 against BYU the previous two seasons.

The 6-foot Kneepkens, who was an honorable mention All-American and a first-team All-Pac 12 performer last season, is the team’s second-leading scorer this year — she is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while also making a team-high 27 3-pointers.

The Utes are already missing starting point guard Isabel Palmer, who has been absent the team’s last five games with her own injury.

“Hopefully we get Issy Palmer back soon and we’ll be alright,” Roberts said. “That’s part of sports. That’s part of the game, but Lord willing, she’s OK.”